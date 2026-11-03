Caleb Williams and Jeffery Simmons lead the Bears past the Seahawks 34-17

SEATTLE (AP) — Caleb Williams threw a touchdown pass on the opening drive and Jeffery Simmons delivered just what Chicago needed on defense as the Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 34-17 on Monday night.

Williams was extremely efficient for the Bears (6-2) against one of the NFL's stingiest defenses, committing no turnovers, taking just one sack and throwing for 247 yards while completing 71% of his passes.

Williams' play helped set up three short touchdown runs by D'Andre Swift and that proved to be more than enough against Sam Darnold and the Seahawks (4-4), thanks to the impact Simmons had on the defense.

Acquired last week from Tennessee for a package that included two first-round picks, Simmons took little time to make a big impact on a defense that had lacked difference-makers.

He had a sack on the opening drive, added another tackle for loss and finished with six tackles and a pass defensed as Chicago held Seattle to 252 yards and one third-down conversion on 11 tries.

The defending champion Seahawks lost for the third time in four games and are now looking up at the NFC playoff standings and can ill afford many more slip-ups. The loss ended a 30-game streak for Seattle in the regular season and playoffs — the fourth longest for any team in the Super Bowl era — of not losing by more than four points.

Sam Darnold went 17 of 34 for 188 yards and two touchdowns for Seattle, but his interception in the fourth quarter set up Swift's third TD that made it 34-17 with 4:41 to play.

The Seahawks struggled once again to run the ball despite their trade last week for three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and the return of Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price from injures. Seattle ran for only 81 yards.

The Bears started off well against Seattle's stout defense by putting together a 17-play drive on the opening possession to take the lead when Williams threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Luther Burden.

The Bears added two more field goals in the first half and built the lead to 20-9 in the third quarter with another efficient touchdown drive that ended with a 1-yard run by Swift.

The Seahawks were bottled up by Simmons and the Bears for almost the entire first half before Darnold connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a 43-yard pass with 30 seconds left in the second quarter.

Things looked bleak for Seattle when Jason Myers had a 33-yard field goal blocked in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

But DeMarcus Lawrence forced a fumble by Colston Loveland on the next possession that set up Darnold's 7-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, and Seattle converted the 2-point conversion to make it 20-17.

The Bears answered with another TD drive and put the game away after Darnold's interception.

Injuries

Seahawks: DL Leonard Williams left in the second half with a stinger and didn't return.

Up next

Bears: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday night.

Seahawks: Host Arizona on Sunday,

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