Caleb Williams elected as one of Bears captains for the 3rd straight season

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Williams is a captain for the Chicago Bears for the third straight season, a development that he doesn't take lightly.

“It’s really cool, to be honest,” Williams said Tuesday. "It’s my third year in the league and I’ve been a captain for the three years. That doesn’t happen every year, that doesn’t happen often. So just being able to be in this position, blessed.”

While being a team captain is nothing new for Williams, the expectations for the 24-year-old quarterback are higher than ever. Chicago has some major defensive questions going into Sunday's opener at Carolina, but the Bears feel pretty good about Williams directing an offense with loads of potential.

Williams threw for a franchise-record 3,942 yards while leading Chicago to the NFC North title in Ben Johnson's first season as coach. He had 27 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

It's a much different situation for Williams and Johnson going into this season compared to last year.

“Obviously getting a new coach, you’re wondering how you’re going to jell on game day, how things are going to work out,” Williams said. “He was obviously probably wondering the same thing going into Week 1. I would say that’s the biggest thing, the confidence in myself and the playbook and the things that I know and recognizing defenses and checking the ball down, getting the ball into my guys’ hands, delivering a good ball. I think that’s where I’ve grown and where we’ve grown.”

Williams could be without one of his top targets for the matchup with the Panthers. Rome Odunze is day to day after the wide receiver left Thursday’s practice with an unspecified injury.

“We’re hopeful he’ll be ready to go on Sunday,” Johnson said.

The Bears were off last weekend, and Williams made the most of it. He went to Wrigley Field on Thursday night and cheered for his friend, Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong. Then he wore a mask and sunglasses when he attended a concert by the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at Soldier Field on Friday night.

“I think being able to get away in those 3 1/2 days that we had is important, just understanding that we went through a long training camp and not do anything crazy," Williams said. "It’s in Chicago. I’m not flying anywhere. Had a cool event that I was able to go to and kind of get away a little bit.”

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