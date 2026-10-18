Canada's prime minister says 'serious incident' caused a major fire at a military base in Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Saturday that a “serious incident” caused a major fire at a military base in Alberta.

“A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta,” Carney said in a social media post.

“Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected,” he said.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described the fire as “significant and tragic” and said it was affecting many military personnel.

Carney said the federal government was working closely with Alberta officials and local authorities. He said he and Smith were in close contact, as were their ministers and officials.

Smith thanked first responders and those providing care and support to those affected.

Neither Carney nor Smith provided details about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

The fire came days before the province is set to vote on beginning a process that could lead to its seeking independence from Canada .