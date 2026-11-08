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Cannady’s 13 help UMass-Lowell beat Marist 63-61

The home team defeated the visiting side sixty-three to sixty-one; the win extends their undefeated season record

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Cannady’s 13 help UMass-Lowell beat Marist 63-61
Cannady’s 13 help UMass-Lowell beat Marist 63-61

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Jasiah Cannady scored 13 points as UMass-Lowell beat Marist 63-61 on Sunday.

Cannady shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the River Hawks (3-0). Victor Okojie added 11 points while shooting 4 for 15, including 1 for 9 from beyond the arc while he also had eight rebounds. Jayden Harris shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Dywane Chess led the Red Foxes (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds. Marist also got 12 points from Jack Graham. Jordan Gabriel also had 10 points.

Up next

UMass-Lowell’s next game is Wednesday against UMass on the road. Marist visits Lehigh on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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