Cardae Mack runs for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns, Arizona State grinds out 30-12- win over Hawaii

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cardae Mack ran for 154 yards and two scores, Cutter Boley threw two touchdown passes to Reed Harris and Arizona State grinded out a 30-12 win over Hawaii on Saturday night.

The Sun Devils (3-2) needed a bounce back following a 55-19 home loss to Baylor last week.

It wasn't always pretty, but Arizona State found a way to wear down the Rainbow Warriors (1-5) for a much-needed win.

Mack scored on a 2-yard run in the first half and broke off a 67-yard TD run late in the third quarter that put Arizona State up 24-6. Boley threw for 189 yards on 21-of-31 passing and hit Harris on a late 9-yard TD to close it out.

Hawaii's Micah Alejado threw for 252 yards and hit Audric Harris on a 32-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. The Rainbow Warriors reached Arizona State's 21 on their next drive — with the help of ASU's three 15-yard penalties — but turned the ball over on downs.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham promised changes following the blowout loss to Baylor and followed through by returning play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo after five games of doing it himself.

It worked — to a degree.

Boley found Harris for an 18-yard touchdown pass on Arizona State's opening drive and Mack scored his first TD on a direct snap in the second quarter. Carson Smith's 47-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the quarter put the Sun Devils up 17-6 at halftime.

The Rainbow Warriors had their chances in the first half, crossing Arizona State's 30 three times. They ended up with six points on a pair of field goals by Sean Olvera-Harle.

Hawaii's best chance came in the second quarter when it had first-and-goal from 2 after blocking an Arizona State punt. The Rainbow Warriors came away with no points, thanks to two sacks, two penalties and Olvera-Harle's missed 51-yard field goal.

The takeaway

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors had some success moving the ball, but struggled at times to capitalize in their third straight loss.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils still have a few kinks to work out, but played well enough to get back into the win column.

Up next

Hawaii: Hosts New Mexico next Saturday.

Arizona State: Visits No. 11 Texas Tech next Saturday.

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