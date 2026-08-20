Cardinals activate CB Garrett Williams from PUP list just 8 months after he tore an Achilles tendon

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday, and it's possible that the fourth-year player will be ready for Week 1.

Williams started 10 games last season before suffering a torn Achilles tendon on Dec. 21 — roughly eight months ago.

“A lot of work was put in, first and foremost by him, and then a lot of people behind the scenes to get to this point,” coach Mike LaFleur said. “Happy for him. He's had a smile on his face because we've known this day was coming for some time. Now it's time for the next step.”

He's expected to be in the mix for playing time among a deep position group that includes Sean Murphy-Bunting, Will Johnson, Denzel Burke, Starling Thomas and Max Melton.

A third-round pick out of Stanford in 2023, Williams has played in 35 games with 27 starts. He has four interceptions and two forced fumbles.

“Definitely excited to get Garrett back,” safety Budda Baker said. “He brings a lot of knowledge, always in the right spot, always doing his job at a high level.”

Tight end Tip Reiman (foot) and edge rusher Josh Sweat (knee) are the only two Cardinals players who are still on the PUP list. LaFleur said Reiman won't be ready for Week 1 while he's confident Sweat will be ready. Sweat led the team with a career-high 12 sacks last season.

Cardinals host Cowboys Saturday

LaFleur said starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett will not play when the Cardinals host the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game on Saturday.

Backup Gardner Minshew will start against the Cowboys while rookie Carson Beck (ribs) is unlikely to play after suffering his injury in the Hall of Fame game against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 6.

Beck was impressive in his preseason debut, completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.

“He's going to throw today after practice,” LaFleur said of Beck. “He's feeling better.”

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