Cardinals end bizarre week by trading Harrison, getting thumped by Lions

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's bizarre week ended with a big beatdown.

Off the field, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. became Arizona's latest first-round bust when the Cardinals sent the No. 4 overall pick of the 2024 draft to Houston during Sunday's game against Detroit.

The news was even worse for the Cardinals on the field to the tune of a 45-21 thumping by the Lions, their fourth straight loss since opening with a win over the Chargers.

“Nothing is up to standard. particularly after today,” Cardinals first-year coach Mike LaFleur said. “You’re about as good as your last game and this was our worst game, so we've got a lot to improve.”

Harrison had been almost an afterthought through Arizona's first four games and the trade rumors started to swirl when he was declared inactive for Sunday's game. The Cardinals pulled off a deal after initially being coy about Harrison's status, sending him and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick to the Texans for a pair of 2027 draft picks.

Harrison's departure follows a string of early-round draft busts by Arizona.

The Cardinals used the 10th overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft to take quarterback Josh Rosen, only to trade him a year later when they took Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

Murray had some good moments in the desert but not enough, leading to Arizona trading him to Minnesota prior to this season.

The Cardinals used the eighth overall pick of the 2020 draft on linebacker Isaiah Simmons and ended up trading him for a seventh-round pick in 2023. Defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, taken with the 29th overall pick in 2016, had minimal impact on the field and plenty of problems off it before he was

Harrison is the next in line.

The son of Indianapolis Colts Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison was seen as a can't-miss prospect out of Ohio State, yet never lived up to expectations. He saw his production drop precipitously this season, finishing with five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown in his final four games with the Cardinals.

“I really like Marvin Harrison. He’s a good person. I wish him well,” LaFleur said. “We did what we thought was in the best interest of the Cardinals.”

The Cardinals (1-4) appeared to not let the situation with Harrison be a distraction, matching through one of the NFL's worst defenses on their opening drive for Jacoby Brissett's 2-yard TD pass to Teagan Quitoriano.

Arizona followed that 73-yard drive with five straight three-and-outs, gaining 12 yards until Brissett hit Kendrick Bourne on a 23-yard pass in the final minute of the first half. Brissett was sacked two plays later and Chad Ryland closed the half by pushing a 53-yard field goal wide right.

Brissett threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns — two after the Cardinals were down 24 — with an interception. Arizona had 56 yards rushing on 18 carries.

“Obviously, after the first drive you think you've figured it out,” Brissett said. “But it's tough, especially at home..”

Arizona's defense held its ground against one of the NFL's best offenses in the first quarter, limiting the Lions (3-2) to minus-9 yards.

Detroit had the Cardinals on their heels the rest of the way, building a 24-7 halftime lead that kept growing in the second half.

Jared Goff threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns, adding a 1-yard TD run. The Lions scored three of their five touchdowns on fourth down as the Cardinals gave up at least 30 points for the fourth straight game.

“There's a lot to fix right now,” LaFleur said.

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