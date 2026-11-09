Cardinals lose wide receiver Michael Wilson for the season because of a neck fracture

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson is out for the season because of a fracture in his neck that he suffered in the team's loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

First-year coach Mike LaFleur made the surprise announcement Monday, saying the injury happened on the fourth play of the game and that Wilson played through it. Wilson finished with six catches for 60 yards in the team's 17-3 loss.

“He said (during the game) he kind of had a kink in his neck, but he's such a warrior you didn't think much of it,” LaFleur said. “Then obviously when the adrenaline wore down and he got his test today, that's when we knew.”

Wilson is second on the team with 546 yards receiving and two touchdowns, despite playing through two broken ribs. The 26-year-old — a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2023 — had his first 1,000-yard season last year.

The Cardinals have now lost their top three receivers — two to injuries and one to a trade. Kendrick Bourne is out for the year with an ankle injury while former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. was dealt to the Houston Texans last month.

Arizona (3-6) will try to snap a 10-game home losing streak when it hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

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