Cardinals place QB Gardner Minshew on injured reserve, opening the door for rookie Carson Beck

The Arizona Cardinals have placed quarterback Gardner Minshew on injured reserve on Tuesday because of an elbow injury, opening the door for rookie Carson Beck to move into a starting role.

The Cardinals (3-6) also placed receiver Michael Wilson (neck) on injured reserve. Minshew and Wilson were both hurt during the Cardinals' 17-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Minshew completed 21 of 30 passes for 166 yards on Sunday, one week after taking over for the ineffective Jacoby Brissett and leading the Cardinals to a 14-point comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys. Minshew was selected as the starter in the aftermath of that game and Brissett was traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

Now that Minshew is hurt, the Cardinals are down to Beck, who looked impressive during the preseason but hasn't played in a regular-season game. Arizona also announced that it signed 40-year-old quarterback Josh Johnson from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.

The 24-year-old Beck was a third-round pick out of Miami, where he led the Hurricanes to the title game in his senior season before losing to Indiana.

Arizona will try to snap its 10-game home losing streak on Sunday when it hosts the Los Angeles Rams.

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