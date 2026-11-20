Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck will not practice on Friday because of back spasms and the team is proceeding as if 40-year-old Josh Johnson will be the starter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

First-year coach Mike LaFleur said the team hasn’t completely ruled out Beck's availability for Sunday, but didn’t sound optimistic.

“The show goes on in this league,” LaFleur said. “The ball gets put down at noon on Sunday and we’re going to go.”

Beck made his NFL debut last week in a loss against the Los Angeles Rams, completing 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions. The 24-year-old dealt with back issues earlier in the season.

The Cardinals are Johnson's 15th NFL team, though he hasn't appeared in a regular season game with all of them. He is 2-9 in his career as a starter and played in five games with the Washington Commanders last year, starting two games.

Johnson would be the Cardinals' fourth starting quarterback this season. Veteran Jacoby Brissett was the team's starter for several weeks before getting traded to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month. Gardner Minshew started one game against Seattle, but suffered a season-ending elbow injury , which opened the door for Beck.

Now Beck might be on the shelf. The Cardinals (3-7) hoped to have the next six games to evaluate whether the third-round pick out of Miami might be the long-term answer at quarterback.

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