Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love limited in practice, but coach Mike LaFleur is optimistic on progress

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Running back Jeremiyah Love was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, though first-year coach Mike LaFleur appeared optimistic that the Arizona Cardinals rookie will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The No. 3 overall pick out of Notre Dame has been battling a sprained ankle he suffered in a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 13. He was impressive before the injury, running for 58 yards on 11 carries while also gaining 14 yards on three catches.

“He'll be ready to roll today and we'll just take it one day at a time,” LaFleur said before practice.

LaFleur stopped short of saying that Love would play Sunday against the Chargers but acknowledged that his health was trending in the right direction. The 21-year-old was moving around well during the early part of practice that media was allowed to watch.

“The plan is to see how he looks today to see where we're going to go on Sunday, but we feel good,” LaFleur said.

Veteran edge rusher Josh Sweat (knee/rest) was one of two players who didn't practice Wednesday. LaFleur said Sweat — who led the team with a career-high 12 sacks last season — shouldn't have any restrictions on Sunday after being activated from the PUP list roughly two weeks ago.

The Cardinals are trying to bounce back from a 3-14 season that ended with third-year coach Jonathan Gannon being fired. Arizona also moved on from former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray — who is now with the Minnesota Vikings — opting to go with veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett under center.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here