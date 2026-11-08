Carr helps lead No. 4 Notre Dame past No. 1 Miami, 31-24.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr said his father, former Michigan quarterback Jason Carr, didn’t hold back evaluating his first performance against Miami.

“My Dad called me before this game,” C.J. Carr said. “His words were, `There was a boy out there playing at Miami.'"

On Saturday, Miami saw the grown-up version of C.J. Carr.

Carr, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound Junior from Saline, Michigan, passed for three touchdowns and 319 yards as No. 4 Notre Dame knocked off No. 1 Miami 31-24.

After Notre Dame took a 24-3 lead, the Fighting Irish went three-and-out on their next two series as Miami closed to 24-17.

“We knew they weren’t going to go down without a fight,” Carr said.

It looked like the Fighting Irish were on the verge of a third consecutive three-and-out, but Notre Dame opted to go for it on a fourth-and-two early in the fourth quarter and Carr delivered.

He connected on a pass to Nolan James Jr. on the left side. James raced 36 yards to the Miami 7. James bulled into the end zone to finish off the drive, and allow Carr and the Fighting Irish to put the finishing touches on a signature moment for Notre Dame.

“Obviously, we got behind the chains a little bit, but were able to battle back and end up punching in six,” Carr said.

Gilbert said that Carr’s composure and accuracy are critical traits.

“Having C.J. as a quarterback, he’s able to place the ball anywhere on the field, anywhere you can be,” Gilbert said.

Carr’s Notre Dame career started off with losses to Miami (27-24) and Texas A&M (41-40) that haunted the Fighting Irish in 2025 and knocked them out of a College Football Playoff selection.

The victory over No. 1 Miami on Saturday has the Fighting Irish poised for a high seed in the CFP bracket.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said that Carr’s steady and studious approach is a constant for Notre Dame.

“That’s who C.J. Carr is, man,” Freeman said. “He prepares — I said this three years ago, the dude prepared like he was a starter.”

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