Catcher Adley Rutschman activated off injured list to make Red Sox debut at Toronto
Three-time All-Star catcher activated for Red Sox debut; team designated a player for assignment
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TORONTO (AP) — Three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman was activated off the 10-day injured list to make his Red Sox debut against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday night.
Rutschan was set to catch and bat third against Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease. Rutschman, who wore jersey number 31, hasn’t played since July 18 because of left wrist inflammation.
To make room for Rutschman on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated catcher Jake Rogers for assignment. Boston also transferred infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa (left forearm) to the 60-day injured list.
Rutschman went 1 for 5 with a double and two walks in two rehab games with Triple-A Worcester last weekend.
The Red Sox traded three of their top prospects to acquire the switch-hitting Rutschman from Baltimore at the trade deadline.
The 28-year-old Rutschman is hitting .251 with eight home runs and 47 RBIs in 67 games. He has also missed time because of an ankle injury and a concussion.
Rutschman can become a free agent after the 2027 World Series.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
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