Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 13-19 include Jean Smart and Nick Jonas

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Sept. 13-19:

Sept. 13: Actor Barbara Bain (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 95. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 82. Singer Peter Cetera (Chicago) is 82. Actor Christine Estabrook (“Mad Men,” “Desperate Housewives”) is 76. “Hacks” actor Jean Smart is 75. Singer Randy Jones of the Village People is 74. Record producer-musician Don Was of Was (Not Was) is 74. Actor Geri Jewell (“The Facts of Life,” “Deadwood”) is 70. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 65. Singer-guitarist Dave Mustaine of Megadeth is 65. Radio and TV personality Tavis Smiley is 62. Comedian Jeff Ross is 61. Actor Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) is 60. Drummer Steve Perkins of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 59. Actor Roger Howarth (“General Hospital,” “One Life to Live”) is 58. Actor Dominic Fumusa (“Nurse Jackie”) is 57. Actor Louise Lombard (“CSI”) is 56. Guitarist Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts is 51. Singer Fiona Apple is 49. Guitarist Hector Cervantes of Casting Crowns is 46. Actor Ben Savage (“Boy Meets World”) is 46. Singer Niall Horan is 33. Actor Mitch Holleman (“Reba”) is 31. Actor Lili Reinhart (“Riverdale”) is 30.

Sept. 14: Actor Walter Koenig (“Star Trek”) is 90. Singer-actor Joey Heatherton is 82. Singer Jon “Bowzer” Bauman of Sha Na Na is 79. Actor Robert Wisdom (TV’s “Nashville,” “The Wire”) is 73. Saxophonist Steve Berlin of Los Lobos is 71. Country singer-songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman is 70. Country singer John Berry is 67. Actor Mary Crosby is 67. Singer Morten Harket of A-ha is 67. Actor Melissa Leo is 66. Actor Faith Ford (“Faith and Hope,” “Murphy Brown”) is 62. Actor Michelle Stafford (“The Young and the Restless”) is 61. Actor Dan Cortese is 59. Singer Mark Hall of Casting Crowns is 57. Actor-producer Tyler Perry is 57. Actor Ben Garant (“Reno 911!”) is 56. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley (“According to Jim”) is 55. Actor Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) is 53. Rapper Nas is 53. Actor Austin Basis (“Life Unexpected”) is 50. TV chef Katie Lee (“The Kitchen”) is 45. Actor Adam Lamberg (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 42. Singer Alex Clare is 41. Actor Chad Duell (“General Hospital”) is 39. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay (“Downton Abbey”) is 39. Actor-singer Logan Henderson (“Big Time Rush”) is 37. Actor Emma Kenney (“The Connors,” “Shameless”) is 27.

Sept. 15: Screenwriter and director Ron Shelton (“Bull Durham,” “White Men Can’t Jump”) is 81. Actor Tommy Lee Jones is 80. Movie director Oliver Stone is 80. Drummer Kelly Keagy of Night Ranger is 74. Actor Barry Shabaka Henley (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 72. Drummer Mitch Dorge of Crash Test Dummies is 66. Actor Danny Nucci (“The Fosters”) is 58. DJ Kay Gee (Naughty By Nature) is 57. Actor Josh Charles (“The Good Wife,” ″Sports Night”) is 55. Actor Tom Hardy (“The Dark Knight Rises,” “Mad Max: Fury Road”) is 49. Actor Marisa Ramirez (“Blue Bloods”) is 49. Guitarist Zach Filkins of OneRepublic is 48. Actor Dave Annable (“Special Ops: Lioness,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 47. Actor Amy Davidson (“8 Simple Rules”) is 47. TV personality Heidi Montag (“The Hills”) is 40. Actor Kate Mansi (“General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 39.

Sept. 16: Actor George Chakiris (“West Side Story”) is 94. Singer Betty Kelley of Martha and the Vandellas is 82. Drummer Kenney Jones (Small Faces, Faces, The Who) is 78. Actor Susan Ruttan (“L.A. Law”) is 78. Actor Ed Begley Jr. is 77. Actor Mickey Rourke is 74. Comedian Lenny Clarke (“Sirens,” “Rescue Me”) is 73. Jazz guitarist Earl Klugh is 73. Actor Christopher Rich (“Reba,” ″Murphy Brown”) is 73. TV weather forecaster Mark McEwen is 72. Illusionist David Copperfield is 70. Country singer Terry McBride is 68. Actor Jennifer Tilly is 68. Actor Jayne Brook (“Chicago Hope”) is 66. Singer Richard Marx is 63. Comedian Molly Shannon (“Saturday Night Live”) is 62. Singer Marc Anthony is 58. Talk show host Tamron Hall is 56. Comedian Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 55. Actor Toks Olagundoye (“Castle”) is 51. Singer Musiq Soulchild is 49. Actor Michael Mosley (“Ozark,” “Sirens”) is 48. Rapper Flo Rida is 47. Actor Alexis Bledel (“Gilmore Girls”) is 45. Actor Sabrina Bryan (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 42. Actor Madeline Zima (“The Nanny”) is 41. Actor Ian Harding (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 40. Actor Kyla Pratt (“Fat Albert,” “Dr. Dolittle”) is 40. Actor Daren Kagasoff (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 39. Singer Teddy Geiger is 38. Actor Bailey De Young (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 37. Musician-actor Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers is 34.

Sept. 17: Singer Fee Waybill of The Tubes is 78. Actor Elvira is 75. Comedian Rita Rudner is 73. Puppeteer Kevin Clash (formerly Elmo on “Sesame Street”) is 66. Actor-director Paul Feig is 64. Director Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”) is 64. Singer BeBe Winans is 64. Businessman Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”) is 63. Actor Kyle Chandler is 61. Rapper Doug E. Fresh is 60. Actor Malik Yoba (“Empire,” “New York Undercover”) is 59. Singer Anastacia is 58. Actor Matthew Settle (“Gossip Girl”) is 57. Rapper VinRock of Naughty By Nature is 56. Actor Bobby Lee (“MADtv,” ″Harold and Kumar” films) is 55. Singer Marcus Sanders of Hi-Five is 53. Singer-actor Nona Gaye (“The Matrix” films) is 52. Drummer Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan is 47. Actor Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 37. Gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds is 37. Actor Denyse Tontz (“All My Children,” ″Big Time Rush”) is 32.

Sept. 18: Gospel singer Bobby Jones is 88. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 86. Actor Beth Grant (“The Mindy Project,” ″No Country For Old Men”) is 77. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 77. Actor Anna Deavere Smith (“The West Wing”) is 76. Director Mark Romanek is 67. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 65. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 64. Actor Holly Robinson Peete (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 62. Singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv DeVoe, New Edition) is 59. Actor and talk show host Aisha Tyler is 56. Actor Jada Pinkett Smith is 55. Actor James Marsden (“The Notebook,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 53. Actor Emily Rutherfurd (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 52. Actor Travis Schuldt (“Community,” “Scrubs”) is 52. Rapper Xzibit is 52. Comedian Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso,” “Saturday Night Live”) is 51. Actor Sophina Brown (“Numb3rs”) is 50. Actor Barrett Foa (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 49. TV personality Sara Haines (“GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke,” “The View”) is 49. Actor-comedian Billy Eichner is 48. Actors Taylor and Brandon Porter (“Party of Five”) are 33. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Midnight Sun”) is 33. Country singer Tae Kerr of Maddie and Tae is 31.

Sept. 19: Actor Rosemary Harris is 99. Singer Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers is 86. Singer Sylvia Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 86. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 86. Singer Freda Payne is 84. Singer David Bromberg is 81. Guitarist/music video director Lol Creme of 10cc is 79. Actor Jeremy Irons is 78. Actor-model Twiggy Lawson is 77. TV personality Joan Lunden is 76. Actor Scott Colomby (“Jack Frost,” ″Porky’s” films) is 74. Guitarist-producer Nile Rodgers of Chic is 74. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 71. Musician Lita Ford is 68. Director Kevin Hooks is 68. Actor Carolyn McCormick (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 67. TV chef Mario Batali is 66. Comedian Cheri Oteri (“Saturday Night Live”) is 64. Country singer Jeff Bates is 63. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 62. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 60. Singer Esperanza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 57. TV chef Michael Symon is 57. Actor Victor Williams (“The Affair,” ″King of Queens”) is 56. Actor Sanaa Lathan (“The Cleveland Show,” “The Affair”) is 55. Singer A. Jay Popoff of Lit is 53. Comedian-talk show host Jimmy Fallon is 52. Home-improvement host Carter Oosterhouse (“Red Hot and Green,” “Trading Spaces”) is 50. Actor-TV host Alison Sweeney (“Days of Our Lives,” “The Biggest Loser”) is 50. Singers Tegan and Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara are 46. Actor Columbus Short (“Scandal”) is 44. Rapper Eamon is 43. Actor Kevin Zegers (“Transamerica,” “Air Bud”) is 42. Actor Danielle Panabaker (TV’s “The Flash”) is 39. Actor Katrina Bowden (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “30 Rock”) is 38.