PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Rakim Chaney scored 21 points as Valparaiso beat Troy 77-72 on Saturday.

Chaney also contributed four steals for the Beacons (4-1). J.T. Pettigrew added 18 points while going 6 of 11 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Terron Garrett had 13 points and shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Robert Davis Jr. led the way for the Trojans (2-4) with 20 points. Donovan Oday added 18 points for Troy. Jacoi Hutchinson finished with 17 points and four assists.

Chaney scored nine points in the first half and Valparaiso went into the break trailing 37-24. Valparaiso used a 16-1 second-half run to come back from a 10-point deficit and take the lead at 54-49 with 9:14 remaining. Pettigrew scored 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.