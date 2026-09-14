Chargers' new-look offense shows more of the same struggles in loss to Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers' offense took a step backward by barely being able to move forward in their season opener.

Following an offseason during which they tried to address their offensive deficiencies, the Chargers had one miscue after another in a season-opening 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

And it only got worse as the day unfolded. Against a team that finished last season with nine consecutive losses, the Justin Herbert-led Chargers offense was at its worst in the fourth quarter.

One drive ended with a blocked punt, another on an interception and Los Angeles had consecutive turnovers on downs. It was far from what was envisioned from a group led by new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

“Some uncharacteristic things happened. Give (the Cardinals) credit for making them happen,” Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “I would call it sloppy at times. Too sloppy. That’s something we need to get fixed.”

It all started so promising when the Chargers used their opening possession to go 77 yards for a touchdown on an 8-yard touchdown run by Omarion Hampton. But that merely tied it at 7 after the Cardinals turned their opening drive into a 5-yard touchdown run from rookie Jeremiyah Love.

Los Angeles had nine more possessions and scored just one more TD on an 8-yard reception by Ladd McConkey midway through the third quarter. Six minutes of game time later, McConkey departed with a chest injury and didn’t return.

It meant that Herbert’s favorite target was not available in the final quarter — and it showed. McConkey finished with a team-best five receptions for 82 yards.

“We just have to execute,” Herbert said. “It’s on us as an offense not to have penalties. We got to score points in the red zone.”

What the Chargers have to do is get into the red zone.

They made it inside the Cardinals 20-yard line just three times, getting two TDs and coming away empty once when they advanced to the Arizona 3 late in the first half only to see Herbert get sacked for a 10-yard loss on fourth down.

The Cardinals took advantage, going 61 yards on eight plays and finishing the first half with a 44-yard field goal from Chad Ryland for a 13-7 halftime lead.

Herbert was just 7-of-9 passing for 118 yards in the first half and had just 22 more yards passing in the third quarter before the game really got away in the fourth.

Herbert was sacked a career-high 54 times last season and it appeared to be more of the same when he was sacked three times Sunday in McDaniel’s offense.

“A lot of areas to get better at,” Harbaugh said. “But that’s what you do. That’s what you practice, that’s what you teach, that’s what you hold yourself and each other accountable to.”

—

See AP’s full NFL coverage here