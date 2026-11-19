LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have quickly come to appreciate the contributions from defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons since acquiring him from Tennessee, even if he says he still needs to better understand coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme.

So, relief was the best word to express the feeling around Halas Hall Thursday after Allen said there’s no need to worry about Simmons' knee injury.

“I don’t anticipate any issues with him,” Allen said.

Simmons was listed as limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but it seemed like a precautionary move.

“I feel fine, I practiced today, practice went great,” Simmons said on Thursday. “I’ll be out there Sunday.”

The Bears (7-2) host New Orleans , followed by a Thanksgiving Day game at NFC North rival Detroit. Simmons has two sacks, three tackles for loss and 10 total tackles in two games, and his presence impacts the defense in other ways.

“With him commanding that much attention, it opens up some one-on-one opportunities for some other guys and I think some other guys have benefited from that,” Allen said. “I think that’s a positive thing that we have.

“I think the more really good players you have that have the ability to win their matchup, whether that’s a matchup in coverage, a matchup in the run game, a matchup in the passing game, winning these one-on-one matchups are big in our league. Obviously when we can get him in a one-on-one, it’s a great thing for us and a lot of times the offense is going to give a lot of attention to him, and so some other guys are going to have to step up.”

Simmons not only has made it easier for teammates on the line but also for Allen.

“It allows you more flexibility in terms of how you can call the game,” Allen said. “When you feel like you can get home with four (pass rushers), then that leaves you more flexibility whereas if you don’t feel like you can get home with four, you feel like I may have to bring a few more elements into the rush to try and affect the quarterback.”

Simmons arrived after the trade with only a few days to prepare for a Monday night game at Seattle and had a short work week prior to facing Tampa Bay Nov. 8. He said after a whirlwind first few weeks, he was finally able during the bye to adjust to his surroundings.

“Everything kind of slowed down,” he said.

Simmons also got a chance to thoroughly examine the defensive playbook for the first time.

“I kind of took that upon myself to go back, kind of take the iPad out and go through everything,” he said.

His goal is simple and probably not something offensive lines would enjoy hearing, considering his impact to this point.

“It’s how can I play faster without thinking,” he said.

Gordon misses practice

The Bears are not as fortunate with another defensive player. Nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon missed Thursday’s practice and was listed as not practicing on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury suffered almost two weeks ago against Tampa Bay.

Gordon returned from a calf injury in Week 6, and the Bears haven't lost since. With Gordon, the pass rush picked up because of his blitzing. He has four sacks in four games.

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