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Chiefs land WR Josh Downs from Colts to fill biggest position of need, AP source says

The professional football team acquired a wide receiver in a trade; the move addresses critical injuries at the position

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Chiefs land WR Josh Downs from Colts to fill biggest position of need, AP source says
Chiefs land WR Josh Downs from Colts to fill biggest position of need, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts for a pair of draft picks, filling their biggest position of need just two days after Xavier Worthy sustained a hamstring injury in their win over the Jets, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Chiefs sent their fourth- and fifth-round picks in next year's draft to Indianapolis for Downs and a seventh-round pick, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade was not official until Downs passed a physical.

The Chiefs lost their top deep threat, Tyquan Thornton, to a potentially season-ending fractured ankle a few weeks ago. Fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice has been prone to injury, missing three games this season to a hamstring injury, while Worthy could miss several weeks after grabbing at his hamstring in the second half of a 35-12 rout of New York on Sunday.

Downs, who is in the final year of his contract, requested a trade a couple of weeks ago but had continued to play for the Colts. The 25-year-old has caught 33 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown this season.

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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