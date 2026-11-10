Chiefs land WR Josh Downs from Colts to fill biggest position of need, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts for a pair of draft picks, filling their biggest position of need just two days after Xavier Worthy sustained a hamstring injury in their win over the Jets, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Chiefs sent their fourth- and fifth-round picks in next year's draft to Indianapolis for Downs and a seventh-round pick, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade was not official until Downs passed a physical.

The Chiefs lost their top deep threat, Tyquan Thornton, to a potentially season-ending fractured ankle a few weeks ago. Fellow wide receiver Rashee Rice has been prone to injury, missing three games this season to a hamstring injury, while Worthy could miss several weeks after grabbing at his hamstring in the second half of a 35-12 rout of New York on Sunday.

Downs, who is in the final year of his contract, requested a trade a couple of weeks ago but had continued to play for the Colts. The 25-year-old has caught 33 passes for 354 yards and a touchdown this season.

AP Sports Writer Michael Marot in Indianapolis contributed.

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