Chiefs rule out WR Rashee Rice and LT Josh Simmons for Sunday's game against the Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have ruled out wide receiver Rashee Rice and left tackle Josh Simmons for their game against the Chargers on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced the decision after Friday's practice.

Rice stained his hamstring against the Raiders two weeks ago in the Chiefs' final game before their bye. He was seen jogging on the sideline in sweats in the portion of practice open to reporters this week but seemed a longshot to play against Los Angeles.

“You guys saw him. He's out there, wanting to jump in on everything,” Reid said. "He's a pretty fast healer."

There was more hope for Simmons, who returned to practice this week after missing nearly two months with a bulging disc in his lower back. But the first-round pick in last year's NFL draft did not participate in the team portions of practice, which Reid indicated was a part of the long-term plan for getting Simmons back on the field.

“He was excited to be out there, to be back with the guys, you know, on the field instead of the meeting room,” Reid said,

The Chiefs put wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve last week with a dislocated ankle sustained in their game in Las Vegas. The injury to Rice leaves Kansas City with wide receivers Xavier Worthy, Nikko Remigio, Jalen Royals and Cyrus Allen on the active roster, and Justin Watson, Omari Evans and Andrew Armstrong available to call up from the practice squad.

“They're excited to get in there if they get a chance,” Reid said.

On the offensive line, the Chiefs will continue with undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson at left tackle and Jaylon Moore at right tackle, while Kingsley Suamataia will be back at left guard after missing the game against the Raiders due to a coaching decision.

Reid has declined to elaborate on what led to the decision to bench Suamataia for a game.

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