Chip Ganassi Racing signs Christian Lundgaard to replace Scott Dixon in the famed No. 9 car

Christian Lundgaard will be replacing six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon in the famed No. 9 car for Chip Ganassi Racing.

The team announced Tuesday that the 25-year-old Lundgaard had signed a multiyear deal. He will join Alex Palou and Kyffin Simpson as part of a full-time, three-car lineup for the 2027 season, which opens March 7 at the Streets of St. Petersburg.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join Chip Ganassi Racing beginning next season," Lundgaard said. “The fact that it is in the iconic No. 9 PNC Bank Honda makes it even more special. CGR has set the standard in IndyCar for decades, and the opportunity to be part of that legacy is something I’ve worked toward my entire career. I’m incredibly excited about what’s ahead.”

Lundgaard made his IndyCar debut in 2021, spent his first four seasons with Rahal Letterman Lanigan and won his first race in the series two years later in Toronto. The Danish driver moved to Arrow McLaren for the past two years, winning the road course race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the race at Road America this past season.

Lundgaard also had three second-place finishes and was third in points behind new teammate Palou and Kyle Kirkwood.

The 46-year-old Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing parted ways after 25 seasons, 59 wins and a victory in the Indianapolis 500. Dixon and reigning Indy 500 champion Felix Rosenqvist will be joining Pato O’Ward at Arrow McLaren for next season.

“We’re looking forward to helping him reach that next level with the No. 9 team,” Chip Ganassi said of Lundgaard. "He’s already proven he can win races, and it isn’t often a driver of his caliber becomes available. Throughout our history, one of the things we’ve done best is identify young talent, help them maximize their potential and develop them into championship contenders.

"We believe Christian has all the talent to be the next driver to do that.”

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