HOUSTON (AP) — C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson have long been the leaders of the Houston Texans.

But on Thursday night in prime time, the pair put on a show once again to help the Texans rebound from a tough loss to Cleveland with a rout of the Colts .

Stroud threw three touchdown passes and Anderson had his first career safety and two tackles for loss in the 26-3 victory that gave Houston sole possession of second place in the AFC South.

Stroud and Anderson were the second and third overall picks in the 2023 draft and the quarterback was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year while Anderson nabbed defensive honors.

Their strong performances have helped the Texans reach the playoffs in each of their first three seasons and now they’re hoping that their work can help Houston finish strong and reach the postseason once again.

Stroud and Anderson are not only teammates but have become great friends. Stroud spent a good chunk of his postgame news conference Thursday night raving about the defender.

“Will is a dog,” Stroud said. “He’s the definition of what you want for a Texan. I know (coach) DeMeco (Ryans) loves him. I know up top, the ownership loves him. He just works super hard. He doesn’t complain.”

Stroud added that he brings tenacity and a swagger to the Texans that helps the entire team.

“I’m just proud to call him my brother,” Stroud said. “A lot of time spent together, so just really proud of him and what he’s been able to do and his faith and also his family. Being able to be an anchor there — so big fan of Will’s for life.”

Anderson feels the same way about Stroud and caused the quarterback to comment “bromance” after Anderson praised him when the two did a postgame television interview together after Thursday’s game.

“I’ve seen him grow from his rookie year to now,” Anderson said. “He continues to take lead in the offense, he continues to lead the team. And when I’m down he picks me up and when he’s down I try to pick him up. We’ve grown together to try to change this culture for the better and I couldn’t ask for a better guy to lead us than C.J.”

Anderson leads the NFL with 11½ sacks and 17 tackles for loss this season. He has 41½ sacks and 61 tackles for loss in his career to become the sixth player in NFL history with at least 40 sacks and 60 tackles for loss in his first four seasons.

Stroud has thrown at least three touchdown passes in three straight games and in four of his last five. He has thrown for 2,656 yards this season to give him 13,532 yards in his career, moving him past David Carr (13,391) for third-most yards passing in franchise history.

What’s working

Houston’s defense, which has struggled this season, had its best performance of the year against the Colts. The 167 yards Indianapolis had was the team’s fewest this season and the fewest yards the Colts have managed in the 51-game series against Houston.

It was the first time in the series that the Texans did not allow a touchdown and the 38 yards rushing were the fewest the Colts have ever had against Houston.

What needs help

After Thursday night’s dominant performance, it’s tough to say that anything needs help.

Stock up

RB David Montgomery had 26 carries for a season-high 107 yards in his return after missing four games with a groin injury.

Stock down

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. missed a second straight game with a hamstring injury and has failed to make much of an impact since being traded from Arizona on Oct. 11.

Injuries

DE Danielle Hunter missed a second straight game with a hamstring injury. … DE Chris Braswell was carted off with a right leg injury after being injured on the opening kickoff. Ryans did not provide any further information on his injury.

Key number

17 — The 42-yard TD reception by Nico Collins on Thursday night was his 17th reception of at least 40 yards since 2023, which is the second-most in the NFL in that stretch.

Next steps

The Texans get a few extra days to prepare before hosting Baltimore on Nov. 29. The Ravens enter this weekend having lost five in a row while dealing with injuries to Lamar Jackson.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here