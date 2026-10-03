Co-pilot in FlyDubai attack is identified, and other Mideast developments

The co-pilot suspected in this week's FlyDubai attack has been identified as an Omani national. Meanwhile, a hospital in Gaza says Israeli strikes have killed five people.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Saturday. Full coverage is available here .

Co-pilot is identified as an Omani national

The co-pilot suspected of stabbing the captain of an Israel-bound FlyDubai flight before passengers and others stopped the attack is an Omani national named Hamam al-Hammami, three people with knowledge of the situation, including a Gulf and a Western diplomat, said.

All spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. The Gulf diplomat said investigations are underway to establish whether he acted as a “lone wolf or has any connection with any extremist groups.”

The co-pilot, who officials said nearly crashed the sharply plummeting flight with 182 people aboard, was barred from flying by Oman over concerns he had adopted extremist views, a separate person familiar with the matter said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation.

- By Samy Magdy, Sam Mednick, Anna Johnson

Hospital says 5 people killed in Gaza

Israeli strikes overnight in Gaza killed five people, including a mother and her daughter, according to Shifa hospital, where the casualties were taken.

A large fire burned at the site, where the strikes tore a gaping hole in the ground floor of a multistory building. The hospital said people were still reported missing beneath the debris.

Israel's military did not immediately comment, saying it was checking for information.

Israeli strikes have killed at least 1,439 Palestinians in Gaza since a ceasefire was reached with the Hamas militant group nearly a year ago, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. Its figures are seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts. It does not give a breakdown of civilians and militants.

Israel says it is targeting Hamas and other militants who pose a threat, and in response to ceasefire violations, including occasional attacks.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.