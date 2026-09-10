Coach Jesse Minter begins a new era for the Ravens with a season-opening visit to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter would prefer to make Week 1 all about football.

He understands the excitement and angst of a coaching debut might be complicating factors.

Two years after calling his first NFL game as a defensive coordinator for Jim Harbaugh, the 43-year-old, first-time head coach will open a new era for the Ravens as John Harbaugh's replacement when Baltimore visits Indianapolis on Sunday.

“There is just that feeling of — there is a lot of self-thought during the week of, ‘Man, do we have enough? Do we have enough answers? Are we well prepared?'” Minter said, summing up his pregame thoughts. “I think that is human nature just to kind of overthink it. But at the end, you just realize you have to trust what you have done, trust your training, trust all the preparation.”

Minter has plenty of experience to rely upon. He started his coaching career as an intern at Notre Dame in 2006. And he's familiar with the Ravens, having spent 2017-20 as a defensive assistant on John Harbaugh's staff.

Now he's calling the shots after succeeding the Super Bowl-winning coach who was the longest-tenured of the first three coaches in Baltimore history.

Colts coach Shane Steichen remembers the angst of his debut in 2023, and he's expecting to see some new wrinkles from Minter.

“They do have a foundation I think of what coach Minter is about,” Steichen said. “They'll have some adjustments for us. The same thing with the new offensive coordinator they got in (Declan) Doyle. Just kind of looking at his background, where he’s been from and just be ready to adjust to anything and everything come Sunday.”

Baltimore's offense still revolves around two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson and record-breaking running back Derrick Henry, while the Colts' offense continues to feature 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones , who is trying to rebound from a torn Achilles tendon.

Both coaches are hoping improved defenses will help get their teams back to the postseason. The Ravens barely missed the playoffs last year, for just the second time in eight seasons, while the Colts' drought dates to 2020 and has put Steichen on the hot seat.

Minter, meanwhile, is just getting started.

“He is very matter-of-fact and a really good communicator,” 40-year-old defensive end Calais Campbell said. “He has that fiery side to him. I like that he just says what needs to be said.”

Need to know

Baltimore (8-9 last season) at Indianapolis (8-9).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

Latest odds: Ravens by 3 1/2.

Last meeting: Colts beat the Ravens 22-19 in overtime on Sept. 24, 2023 in Baltimore.

Series record: Colts lead 11-7.

Matchup to watch

Henry vs. the Colts' run defense. When Henry left the Tennessee Titans and the AFC South following the 2023 season, Indianapolis got a two-year reprieve from facing its longtime nemesis. That break ends Sunday. The 32-year-old Henry produced yet another age-defying season in 2025, rushing for 1,595 yards and 16 TDs, second in the NFL to Indy's Taylor (18). Henry has had his way with the Colts in 16 career games with 287 carries, 1,432 yards, nine TDs and eight 100-yard outings. Indianapolis, meanwhile, spent the offseason revamping a defense that allowed opponents to rush for 101.9 yards per game last year.

Stats and stuff

— Baltimore has the league's second-best record (12-6) in season openers since 2008. The Ravens have won three of four in the series against a franchise that played in Baltimore from 1953-83.

— Minter also brought in three new coordinators — Doyle (offense), Anthony Weaver (defense) and Anthony Levine (special teams).

— With his next TD run, Henry will have 82 games with such a score, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Walter Payton for the fifth most in league history. Henry also needs two TD runs to pass Hall of Famer Marcus Allen (123) for third on the league's career list.

— Campbell needs one start to join Jim Marshall (272) and Hall of Famer Bruce Smith (267) as the NFL's only defensive linemen with 260 career starts.

— The Colts broke an 11-year winless streak (0-10-1) in season openers last year.

— Jones will achieve one goal by starting the opener just nine months after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon on Dec. 7 at Jacksonville.

— Taylor starts this season needing 1,629 yards rushing to break the franchise record, held by Hall of Famer Edgerrin James. With seven total TDs, he'll also pass Reggie Wayne (82) for third in franchise history.

— WR Keenan Allen makes his Colts debut needing eight receptions to pass Andre Johnson (1,062) for 12th on league's career list.

AP Sports Writer Noah Trister in Owings Mills, Maryland, contributed to this report.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here