Coby White set to return for Hornets, Kon Knueppel 'right around the corner'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets are getting healthy.

Coby White will make his season debut for the Hornets on Monday night when they host the Detroit Pistons, and shooting guard Kon Knueppel's return is “right around the corner," according to head coach Charles Lee.

Lee wouldn't give an exact date for Knueppel's return. Knueppel led the NBA in 3-pointers last season and finished as runner-up to Cooper Flagg in the NBA rookie of the year voting.

Both White (calf) and Knueppel (hamstring) were injured during offseason workouts and neither has played this season.

White became the team's starting point guard when the Hornets traded away LaMelo Ball earlier in the offseason. Dennis Schroder has been starting with White out.

Lee said White will be on a minutes restriction for the next few games.

Knueppel, who averaged 18.5 points and 5.3 rebounds last season, has been participating in 5-on-5 drills and the team has begun adding contact drills with him.

Knueppel is expected to take Sion James' spot in the starting lineup upon his return.

After Monday night's game, the Hornets visit Brooklyn on Wednesday night and host Boston on Thursday night.

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