Coco Gauff opens WTA Finals with win over Jessia Pegula at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Coco Gauff defeated fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in her first match of the 2026 WTA Finals on Sunday.

Competing in Group 1 of the eight-woman field’s round-robin draw, Gauff improved to 6-5 in her career against Pegula after two hours, 39 minutes at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

“I was having a lot of fun today,” the 22-year-old No. 4 seed said after the match, joking she left bits of rubber from her shoes on court. “I had a match point in the second (set) and I didn’t get too down on myself…I think today, the key was just trying to be aggressive, but I also had to run a lot.”

Gauff, who won the WTA Finals in 2024 and was playing her first match in over a month, held serve from 0-40 down at 4-4 in the first set and then earned the lone break of the set in the following game to take early control in the match.

Pegula took a 5-1 lead in the second only to lose five straight games and face match point at 5-6, but she regained control in the subsequent tiebreaker and leveled the match with a forehand return winner.

The momentum swung back towards Gauff in the final set. The two-time Grand Slam champion won the first three games on her way to a 5-2 advantage. A missed overhead from Pegula earned Gauff two more match points, and Gauff let out a celebratory roar after clinching the match on her third opportunity.

Gauff will next face No. 8 seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, who defeated alternate Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-4 in the first match of the day.

Kostyuk, who will face Pegula after both lost their opening round-robin matches, was a late substitute for world No. 1 Elena Rybakina. Rybakina, last year’s WTA Finals winner and this year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open champion was forced to withdraw from the season-ending championships citing a viral illness.

Indian Wells, which is home to the annual BNP Paribas Open, is hosting the WTA Finals after instability in the Middle East led to a move away from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the event had been held since 2024. The WTA Finals is set to move again in 2027 to Charlotte, North Carolina.

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