Cole scores on 85-yard fumble recovery as No. 2 Georgia rolls over turnover-plagued Oklahoma 41-13

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Chris Cole scored on a 85-yard fumble return as No. 2 Georgia took advantage of three first-half turnovers by John Mateer and overwhelmed struggling Oklahoma 41-13 on Saturday.

Mateer lost two fumbles, each recovered by Cole, and threw an interception in the first half as Oklahoma (2-2, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) fell behind 28-0. K.J. Bolden picked off a pass from Mateer in the second quarter.

While Mateer struggled with turnovers, Gunner Stockton was almost perfect in the first half for Georgia (4-0, 2-0). Stockton completed his first nine passes, including a 35-yard touchdown throw to Talyn Taylor.

The Sooners finished with four turnovers, including a fumble by tight end Rocky Beers in the third quarter.

Mateer's second lost fumble, forced by Raylen Wilson, was returned 23 yards by Cole late in the first half to set up Chauncey Bowens' second touchdown run.

Georgia rolled despite holding out its top running back, Nate Frazier, due to injured ribs. Bowens had touchdown runs of 2 and 6 yards as the fill-in starter. Dwight Phillips added a 54-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma's defense previously had allowed only two touchdowns in three games. Oklahoma began the day leading the SEC in pass defense and scoring defense, allowing only 7.7 points per game.

The Sooners' loss continued a troubling opening month that included a 17-10 loss to Michigan in Week 2 and an underwhelming 14-6 win over New Mexico the following week. They fell out of the AP Top 25 last week.

The Takeaway

Oklahoma: Mateer's turnovers leave him in the spotlight for the Sooners. Coach Brent Venables stuck with Mateer, who completed 25 of 34 passes for 231 yards, including a 17-yard scoring pass to Beers in the third quarter and a 14-yard touchdown pass to Manny Choice late in the game. The Sooners moved the ball better than the score indicated. They outgained the Bulldogs 210-173 through three quarters.

Georgia: The Bulldogs entered the game leading the nation with 59.3 points per game, but had more modest production against Oklahoma's strong defense. Even so, the Bulldogs were effective in taking advantage of opportunities. Stockton completed a 30-yard pass to Taylor on an impressive 11-play touchdown drive in the first quarter. Stockton completed 14 of 25 passes for 171 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Up Next

Oklahoma plays No. 1 Texas on Oct. 10 in Dallas.

Georgia plays another SEC home game against Vanderbilt next Saturday.

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