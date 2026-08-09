Collier, Miles go to work late and carry the WNBA-leading Lynx past the Aces

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lynx had seen a double-digit lead cut to four points in the final two minutes of the third quarter of their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday.

That's when their two biggest stars went to work.

Rookie point guard Olivia Miles — the No. 2 pick in April's WNBA draft — set up five-time All-Star Napheesa Collier for open 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. Minnesota's star forward buried both to stretch the Lynx lead to 10 points.

The Lynx ended up rolling to a 98-87 victory and improved the WNBA's best record to 26-7.

A couple of questions had been dogging the Lynx since Collier missed the first 26 games of the season recovering from ankle surgery. How long would it take to reincorporate her into the rotation? And how would her game mesh with Miles, who has taken the league by storm as a rookie and led the Lynx to a 20-6 record in Collier's absence?

Turns out there was little reason for concern. Even though they've played just six games together, Collier and Miles are already starting to play off each other like longtime teammates. Their success has Lynx fans dreaming of another dynasty to rival the Minnesota teams that won four league titles in the 2010s.

“It's not hard to integrate Phee,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeves said of Collier, who scored 22 points and added six rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 35 minutes. “She just knows how to play.”

Miles led the Lynx in scoring (19.1 points per game) and assists (5.8 per game) while Collier rested. And as she demonstrated by scoring a game-high 26 points on Saturday, she will continue to dominate and hunt for opportunities to get her shots. Now, she's got one of the game's best inside-out threats to work with as they find new ways to torment defenses.

“I kind of had to take on a little bit more of a load without her on the court,” Miles said. “Now we’re kind of learning how to share the space and get each other touches in the right moments, and I think we’re doing a good job with it.”

They're also vibing well off the court, if an exchange during the postgame press conference is any indication. When asked what Collier brings to the Lynx defensively, Miles said, “Effort, IQ, consistency, knowledge of the game, experience. I mean, I could go on and on.”

Collier, clearly enjoying the praise, laughed and jokingly said, “What else do you need to know about me?”

After Miles finished her compliments, Collier simply looked at her rookie teammate and said, “Thanks, Liv.”

Miles replied, “Of course,” before turning back to the reporter and adding, “Now ask her about me!”

And, given a chance to return the favor, Collier was equally complimentary of Miles.

“I’ve just been so impressed. It’s hard to come into this league and produce, especially as rookie, and especially as rookie point guard,” Collier said. “I’ve got an opportunity to watch her from the bench and just be in awe of what she’s able to do. So being able to be on the court with her and see that, it’s amazing.”

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball