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Collin Dixon's 2 TD catches help Illinois become bowl eligible with 24-13 victory over Nebraska

Illinois defeated Nebraska to secure bowl eligibility; the victory marks the team's fourth consecutive win of the year

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Collin Dixon's 2 TD catches help Illinois become bowl eligible with 24-13 victory over Nebraska
Collin Dixon's 2 TD catches help Illinois become bowl eligible with 24-13 victory over Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Collin Dixon caught two touchdown passes including a record-breaker and Illinois used a trick play to set up its go-ahead TD as the Illini defeated Nebraska 24-13 on Friday night to become bowl eligible with their fourth straight victory.

Dixon’s 3- and 6-yard TD receptions gave him 12 for the year, breaking Illinois’ all-time single-season by two. He caught eight passes for 129 yards from Katin Houser, who was 22 of 36 through the air for 292 yards and three TDs.

A 29-yard run by holder Lars Rau on a fake field goal set up the go-ahead TD for Illinois (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten Conference) early in the third quarter — a 5-yard pass from Houser to Jordan Anderson. Rau is the Illini's punter.

Nebraska (5-4, 2-4) lost its fourth straight. Anthony Colandrea was 32 of 43 for 284 yards and a TD to Jacory Brown Jr., who had six catches for 93 yards. Jamal Rule ran for 69 yards on 15 carries.

Dixon scrambled into the end zone on a 3-yard TD pass from Houser late in the first half on his record-breaking reception to tie the game 7-7 at halftime.

Nebraska took a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 15-yard run by Mekhi Nelson on his only carry of the game. The Huskers drove 98 yards in 10 plays for the score.

Nebraska kicker John Hohl missed 54- and 45-yard field goals in the half.

The Takeaway

Nebraska: The Huskers got off to a 5-0 start this season for the first time since 2016, then suffered three straight heartbreaking losses by a total of 13 points. They led each of those games in the fourth quarter, irritating their rabid fanbase. Nebraska’s loss Friday night won’t help matters in Lincoln.

Illinois: Early-season home losses to Duke and Purdue seemingly put a damper on the Illini’s bowl chances. But Illinois has bounced back with four straight wins, much needed victories heading into a tough stretch to end the regular season (at No. 5 UCLA, home vs. No. 21 Iowa and at Northwestern). Only UCLA (5-0) has a longer Big Ten winning streak than Illinois, which is eligible for a third straight bowl appearance for the first time since 1992.

Up next

Nebraska: At Rutgers on Nov. 14.

Illinois: At No. 5 UCLA on Nov. 13.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

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