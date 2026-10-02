Colts and Commanders try to build on Week 3 wins when they face each other in London

Last November, the Indianapolis Colts went to Europe and came home with an 8-2 record. They'd beaten Atlanta in Berlin and seemed on a glide path to some sort of postseason berth.

It turned out to be their last victory of the season.

Before too long, quarterback Daniel Jones was hurt, and the bottom fell out during a seven-game skid. Now another international game is on Indy's schedule — this time in London against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

“I think we try to keep these guys on a normal schedule,” Colts coach Shane Steichen said earlier this week. “So get the rest on the plane during the red-eye flight right there, and then we have a walkthrough Friday practice there. Don’t want to get out on the field right away, going on a long trip like that, and run those guys — because I’ve been a part of that where guys have stepped on the field Friday and gotten hamstrings.”

Both teams should be familiar with the challenges of playing overseas. Washington went to Spain last season and lost to Miami. Quarterback Jayden Daniels missed that game and was replaced by Marcus Mariota. The same could happen this year in London, but Daniels has been able to practice after missing last weekend's win over Seattle because of a dislocated elbow.

“Just taking it day by day,” he said Thursday, offering few hints about his likelihood of playing.

Both teams should feel as if they can take advantage of this matchup. The Colts (1-2) had to open the season with games against Baltimore, Kansas City and Houston. They took the Chiefs to overtime and then beat the Texans . Only one of their next five games is at home, however, so this neutral site matchup feels pivotal.

Washington (1-2) appeared to be in a dire situation when Daniels went down in Week 2, but Mariota led the Commanders to a victory over Seattle in their home opener last weekend. With Daniels on the mend and the Colts and New York Giants up next on the schedule, there's reason for newfound hope.

“Obviously Marcus means a lot. Grew up, and he hates when I say this, but grew up a fan of Marcus, obviously at Oregon and in Tennessee and stuff like that,” Daniels said. “But just being around him, just the type of person he is and how much he shows that he cares about me and wants me to be at my best and anything I need, he’s really out there for me.”

Need to know

Indianapolis (1-2) vs. Washington (1-2) in London.

When/where to watch: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EDT, NFL Network.

Latest odds: Colts by 4.

Against the spread: Colts 2-1; Commanders 2-1.

Last week: Colts beat the Texans 19-17; Commanders beat the Seahawks 33-31.

Last meeting: Commanders beat the Colts 17-16 on Oct. 30, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Series record: Colts lead 21-11.

Matchup to watch

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. the Washington defensive front. Taylor had one of the greatest international performances in league history last season, rushing for 244 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime, as Indianapolis beat Atlanta 31-25. The Commanders did a solid job against the Seattle backfield last week.

Stats and stuff

— If Jones and Mariota start, they'd become the seventh and eighth quarterbacks to start an international game in back-to-back seasons in different markets. The others are Matthew Stafford (London 2025, Australia 2026), Aaron Rodgers (London 2024, Ireland 2025), Philip Rivers (London 2018, Mexico 2019), Derek Carr (Mexico 2017, London 2018), Matt Ryan (Canada 2013, London 2014) and Jay Cutler (Canada 2010, London 2011).

— The Colts have 15 penalties, tied for the fewest in the NFL so far.

— Indianapolis has gone 30 consecutive games without a red zone giveaway, the longest active streak in the league.

— Indy's Keenan Allen needs two catches to tie former Colts star Reggie Wayne (1,070) for 11th on the career list.

— The Commanders were the first 0-2 team to defeat the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 3 since 1980, when the Bengals beat the Steelers.

— Washington rookie linebacker Sonny Styles was the NFC defensive player of the week after he had five tackles, two passes defensed and an interception against Seattle. He's Washington's first rookie LB to win the award since Brian Orakpo in Week 14 of 2009.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here