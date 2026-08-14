Colts backup QB Anthony Richardson runs for a TD in 13-13 preseason tie with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Anthony Richardson ran for a touchdown but had two turnovers in his first action since early last season as the Indianapolis Colts played to a 13-13 tie with the New England Patriots Thursday night in both teams' preseason opener.

New England backup quarterback Tommy DeVito threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams. Kindle Vildor and John Saunders Jr. each had interceptions for the Patriots, who rested Drake Maye and the majority of their starters.

Richardson scored on a 1-yard sneak for Indianapolis. He finished 11 of 14 for 145 yards but lost a fumble and had a pass tipped by receiver Coleman Owen and intercepted by Vildor.

With quarterback Daniel Jones among the host of Colts starters who got the night off, Richardson — who appeared in only two games last season — got the start.

Indy’s No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft is hoping to solidify the backup job behind Jones. In 2024, Richardson had the lowest completion rate of any starter in the NFL.

The Colts had four turnovers and trailed most of the night before tying the game with 1:16 left on a 61-yard field goal by Spencer Shrader.

The Patriots moved into Indianapolis territory on a 19-yard pass from Behren Morton to Kobe Prentice. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Mekhi Rodgers moved the ball to the Colts 31. But Anthony Borregales' 49-yard field goal attempt with 13 seconds missed wide left.

There is no overtime in NFL preseason games.

Coach Mike Vrabel was on the sideline for New England after a trying offseason in which he sought counseling after numerous photos were published of him with longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini.

DeVito completed 13 of 22 passes for 128 yards in a solid first half. He was the third quarterback on New England’s roster last season behind Maye and Joshua Dobbs after being claimed off waivers in August 2025. He then became the primary backup in March after Dobbs was released, and DeVito was given a two-year extension.

Patriots' Gonzalez is absent amid contract negotiations

While Maye and others Patriots starters who sat out were in uniform, one notable exception was cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

The fourth-year standout wasn’t seen on the field during pregame warmups or on the sideline after missing New England's joint practice with Indy on Tuesday. The back-to-back absences come as Gonzalez continues to negotiate with the team on a contract extension.

Even as Gonzalez’s representatives try to work out a deal to keep him in New England beyond the final year of his rookie deal in 2027, until Tuesday he’d remained a full participant on the field, even as workouts shifted to full pads.

Other Indianapolis first-teamers who joined Jones on the sideline in street clothes included center Tanor Bortolini, left guard Quenton Nelson, left tackle Bernhard Raimann, right guard Matt Goncalves, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, nose tackle Grover Stewart, cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive ends Laiatu Latu and Arden Key.

Injuries

Colts: CB Jaylon Jones headed to the locker room after an injury in the third quarter.

Patriots: OL Ben Brown, who started the night at center, left in the second quarter and later walked to the locker room. ... G Andrew Rupcich walked off early in the fourth quarter and visited the medical tent but remained on the sideline.

Up next

Colts: Host Atlanta on Aug. 22

Patriots: Host Philadelphia on Aug. 22.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here