Colts coach Shane Steichen continues to show faith in QB Daniel Jones by keeping him the starter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shane Steichen still believes in quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Indianapolis coach thinks Jones can still win games in bunches, lead the Colts out of the deep midseason hole they've dug and, yes, even regain the form that he used during a terrific start last year.

The numbers tell a different tale.

Jones is completing a career low 59.6% of his throws, and among seven-game starters, he's tied for the fewest TD passes (four) and has the lowest passer rating (69.4) in the league. He has thrown at least one interception in six of seven games and only three players have more than Jones with seven.

It has been bad enough, fans are clamoring for a change. But instead of making a switch, Steichen is risking his job by doubling down on Jones.

“He's our starting quarterback — unless I let you guys know differently,” Steichen said Monday after studying the footage from Sunday's 16-10 loss at Minnesota. “But he will be our starting quarterback.”

While the Colts (2-5) have played poorly so far — sometimes on offense, sometimes on defense and the last two weeks on special teams — Jones has struggled mightily since returning from a ruptured right Achilles tendon. He had only 108 yards passing against the Vikings and sealed Indy's third straight loss by getting picked off when he threw into traffic on the Colts' final drive.

Steichen's options are limited.

The backup, Anthony Richardson, hasn't made a regular season appearance since Oct. 5, 2025. He hasn't made a start since Dec. 22, 2024 and is now facing a misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana.

Third-stringer Riley Leonard has only one start in his first 24 NFL games.

“No, it does not, not at all,” Steichen said when asked if the legal issue would factor into a decision about Richardson. “I've had private conversations with Anthony and I'll keep those private.”

Can Jones right this ship?

A week ago, general manager Chris Ballard was fired and team co-owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said then she needed to make a midseason change because the work of fixing this team needed to start immediately. Naturally, other teams started inquiring about potential trade candidates.

But Irsay-Gordon also said the team's stated goals — making the playoffs and contending for a title — also had not changed.

So even though Steichen continues to insist Jones gives Indy the best chance to win now, if things don't change Ballard may not be the only one out of a job. It's a risk Steichen is willing to take.

Steichen was asked Sunday whether he was worried about his job security. He responded: "I’m worried about getting ready for the next game.”

What’s working

Run blocking. The Colts determined the best way to slow Minnesota’s pass rush was to run right at the Vikings, and the offensive line did a solid job. They opened enough room to produce 154 yards and 4.7 yards per carry. Jonathan Taylor led the team with 95 yards, but finished just short of the 100-yard mark — again.

What needs help

Special teams. For the second consecutive week, this unit proved the difference in a six-point game. Kicker Spencer Shrader entered Sunday with a perfect mark on field goals this season. That streak ended when he missed 56-yarder wide left and a 48-yarder wide right.

Stock up

Adetomiwa Adebawore. Everyone is starting to learn the name of this fourth-year defensive tackle. His breakout season continued at Minnesota where he finished tied for third on the team with five tackles, had two sacks and broke up one pass. He has already matched his single-season career high with four sacks.

Stock down

Sauce Gardner. The veteran cornerback started October by promising to improve his effort after calling his performance in London embarrassing. He finished the month on the inactive list with an injured calf. In between, he didn't play like the All-Pro that Indy expected when it sent two first-round draft picks to the New York Jets last November.

Key injuries

Indy's already thin secondary took two more hits Sunday. In addition to not having Gardner, cornerbacks Justin Walley (knee) and Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) both left early at Minnesota. The defense also played without LBs C.J. Allen (ribs) and Bryce Boettcher (groin) and the offense was without TE Tyler Warren (groin). It's still unclear whether Warren will play this week and when WR Alec Pierce (heel) might be activated off injured reserve.

Key number

9 — Indy has lost nine straight true road games since beating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium 38-24 on Oct. 19, 2025.

Next steps

The Colts desperately need the offense to start firing on all cylinders, and it starts with Jones cleaning his play. Defensively, the tackling still needs to get better. Otherwise, Indianapolis' road losing streak might hit 10 next week at Jacksonville.

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