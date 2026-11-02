Colts coach stays the course instead of making a QB switch or other changes after embarrassing loss

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Less than 24 hours after Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters he would “evaluate everything” in the wake of Sunday's embarrassing loss at Jacksonville, a deep study session convinced him no personnel changes were needed.

Daniel Jones will remain the starting quarterback. Coordinator Lou Anarumo will continue to make the defensive calls. Running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Josh Downs will continue playing key roles on offense, and Steichen will continue to focus on football.

Yes, after two tumultuous weeks of changes, Steichen opted to stand pat with his coaching staff and lineups while expecting different results.

“Obviously, yesterday was not even close to where we want to be, but you've got to respond the right way and you've got to show up every day to work and be a pro, improve on the things you need to improve on,” he said Monday. “We had a lot of pre-snap penalties yesterday that we need to improve on and that starts with the details in the walkthrough and practice.”

The question is how much will the results change if Indy (2-6) stands pat?

Indy has lost four straight overall, 13 of 15 since the second half of last season and Sunday's 42-7 debacle included mistakes at seemingly every turn.

Jones continues to struggle with turnovers and finishing drives with touchdowns and the defense gave up one big play after another though Steichen continues to insist Jones gives Indy the best chance to win.

Taylor, a team captain and Pro Bowler who could be on the trading market, had only eight carries for 23 yards just days after passionately saying Colts players needed to give fans hope this season is not lost.

Sunday's lackluster performance certainly didn't help send such a message, and Monday's decision to continue to play and coach with the same guys likely won't either.

Steichen pulled Jones after he threw his second interception against the Jaguars (5-2), who pulled most of their starters for most of the fourth quarter. Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023, played in his first game since September 2025 but it didn’t matter. The Colts continued to play poorly, and that's likely to continue — until something else changes.

“Obviously any effort issue is unacceptable and wherever that is and wherever we see that, it will certainly be addressed and corrected,” Jones said after the drubbing. “We certainly can’t have any effort issues.”

What’s working

Looking ahead. The Colts will spend another week trying to move on to the next game. While that may be inside the team complex, others see a season quickly unraveling with more trades on the way as Indy tries to build draft capital for 2027.

What needs help

Tackling. It’s been a problem all season and even when it appears as if Indy is making progresses, a regression follows. It happened again Sunday, with several missed tackles leading directly to touchdowns.

Stock up

Richardson. Even though Steichen reiterated Jones will start next weekend against Dallas, Richardson finally made it into game action. If the losses continue to mount could he get another chance to prove himself? Given what's happened the past two weeks, it's possible.

Stock down

Tyler Warren. The versatile tight end returned from a groin injury, but had wrong kind of impact on the game. One passed bounced off his hands and into the arms of Rayuan Lane III, who returned the interception 92 yards for a score and a 28-0 lead with 10 seconds left in the first half. And Warren fooled nobody on the second part of a double pitch to Taylor near the goal line, either. He finished with four catches for 18 yards.

Key injuries

Though Warren and All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner (calf) returned, CB Justin Walley sat out with a knee injury and LB Bryce Boettcher (groin) was inactive. And there’s still no timeline for when — or if — WR Alec Pierce (heel) could be activated from injured reserve.

Key number

222 — points allowed by Indy this season. It’s the third-highest total in the NFL and though it’s not yet on pace to break the single-season franchise record of 533 in 1981, it is on pace to break the franchise record in the Indy era, 486 in 2001.

Next steps

After firing general manager Chris Ballard two weeks ago and trading two longtime stalwarts week, Indy responded with another dud in Jacksonville. If they intend to salvage anything over these last nine games, they need to dig deep and show some fight.

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