INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts decided to release starting quarterback Daniel Jones on Friday and will turn to Anthony Richardson as the starter for next week's game against the New York Giants.

Coach Shane Steichen announced the decision less than 24 hours after yet another abysmal offensive performance in a 26-3 loss at Houston .

It’s the second time in three years Jones has been released, though this one was apparently not of his choosing. He sought and received his release from the New York Giants in November 2024 and then joined the Minnesota Vikings practice squad before signing a one-year deal with the Colts. Indy re-signed Jones to a two-year deal worth $88 million in March.

“This was a decision that was made for, you know, the best interests of both parties,” Steichen said, explaining Jones had not asked for his release this time. “It’s just where we’re at in our season. That’s just the situation we’re at right now.”

Indy (3-8) has struggled mightily on offense most of this season and it was on full display for a national television audience Thursday night when they finished with only a field goal and 167 total yards as they dropped to 3-15 since Jones was diagnosed with a broken bone in his left leg. Jones also tore his Achilles tendon in December, ending his season.

But after a promising first 10 games with the Colts, Jones struggled.

His completion percentage this season, 58.4%, and passer rating, 65.4, are among the worst of all NFL starters. And he followed a season worst single-game passer rating, 41.9, in a victory over Miami, with his second worst rating of the season, 45.9, on a night he went 11 of 27 for 144 yards with one interception. He also was sacked for a safety.

Richardson replaced Jones in the fourth quarter and now the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft and one-time future face of the Colts will get a second chance to prove himself.

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