Colts' revamped defense delivers another bad opening-day performance in 41-23 loss to Ravens

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts spent an entire offseason reshaping the defense.

They signed multiple free agents to beef up the defensive line. They drafted two linebackers they projected as potential starters. They waited for two promising defensive backs to get healthy after training camp injuries cost each their entire 2025 seasons.

But on Sunday, it didn't look like a new and improved unit. Instead, the Colts allowed 506 total yards and 202 yards rushing in another troubling season-opening loss.

“This is a good gut check for the entire team, every single one of us,” Pro Bowl defensive tackle and team captain DeForest Buckner said after an underwhelming reintroduction in a 41-23 loss to Baltimore. "We’ve got to be better, including myself. We’ve got to be better each and every day, have a sense of urgency and move on to the Chiefs.”

It's a familiar refrain for Indy fans, who have celebrated just one opening-day win in the past 13 years. And to many, this one seemed like more of a dud than the promised fresh start. They responded with a cascade of boos as they watched more of the same.

Yes, the Colts sacked two-time MVP Lamar Jackson twice and Buckner recovered Jackson's lone fumble. But they again struggled to contain him or their AFC South nemesis Derrick Henry.

Jackson registered a 124.2 passer rating by throwing for 324 yards and one touchdown while faking out the Colts defense on his 5-yard TD run. He delivered the play of the game when he avoided a sack by ducking under two would-be tacklers and scrambling for a first down on third-and-16.

Henry, meanwhile, rumbled for 144 yards and three scores as the Ravens successfully played keep-away for nearly 35 1/2 minutes. They punted once in the first half, twice in the third quarter and scored on seven of 12 possessions before kneeling down to end the game.

And even the Colts knew they weren't good enough.

“Definitely disappointing,” All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner said. "All of us, we know we can make the plays that we need to, especially those types of plays. We have to be better.”

What’s working

Jonathan Taylor. On a day when little went right for the Colts, the 2021 NFL rushing champion showed he's still a force against a defense loaded up to stop him. Taylor had 19 carries, 98 yards and two TDs, navigating his way through and around defenders with increasing frequency after losing a fumble in the second quarter.

What needs help

Special teams. The first quarter was a disaster for this group. Spencer Shrader missed his first extra-point attempt, then helped make a tackle on a 43-yard kickoff return that set up Baltimore's first score. A holding penalty pinned the Colts at the 16-yard line, and an 11-yard punt return set up another Ravens score. Shrader did make a 58-yard field goal later.

Stock up

Keenan Allen. The six-time Pro Bowler has been in town for less than a month, but he was Daniel Jones' favorite target in Week 1. Allen hauled in all six passes thrown his way, gaining 32 yards. Those numbers may increase as he gets more familiar with Jones and the offense.

Stock down

CB Justin Walley. The second-year player was one guy the Colts thought could be part of the solution when he returned from a season-ending injury last year. But his NFL debut didn't go according to plan. He was beaten by Zay Flowers on a 49-yard pass on Baltimore's first play. Flowers had five receptions, 150 yards and a TD in the first half. Walley will try to rebound next week.

Injuries

New No. 1 receiver Alec Pierce played in his first game since having ankle surgery in March but told reporters he suffered a bruised hand and wrist during the game. Coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Pierce was OK. Rookie linebacker CJ Allen, Indy's top draft pick, dressed but did not play after being hindered in training camp with calf and hamstring injuries. CB Charvarius Ward said Monday he had a headache after opting to use a Guardian Cap in the game in an attempt to avoid getting another concussion. He plans to continue using it.

Key number

5 1/2 — A year ago, Indy's run defense was ranked seventh in the league. On Sunday, they allowed the Ravens to produce 5 1/2 yards per carry.

Next steps

The good news for the Colts is it's only one game. But the performance creates even more urgency for cleanup duty this week before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit.

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