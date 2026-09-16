Commanders are hoping Jacory Croskey-Merritt can run all over the Cowboys

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jacory Croskey-Merritt’s first run of the season foreshadowed what the Washington Commanders hope is to come.

The second-year running back known as “Bill” took a handoff from Jayden Daniels, planted his left foot, cut upfield and ran over a defender for an 11-yard gain.

Croskey-Merritt finished the 24-22 loss Philadelphia with 16 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, a modest performance against one of the NFL’s best defenses. It was the running back’s first game in new offensive coordinator David Blough’s system, a zone-run based scheme that could fit a one-cut runner like Croskey-Merritt.

“I love the twitch that you see with Bill,” coach Dan Quinn said. “When we can get him onto the second and third level, that presents a real problem from a tackling standpoint.”

The Commanders visit Dallas on Sunday, going up against a Cowboys defense that allowed 165 rushing yards to the New York Giants in a 28-20 loss. The Giants' run game success gave them a significant edge in time of possession (36:40 to 23:20) and limited the Cowboys’ offense to just two drives in the second half.

That’s a blueprint the Commanders would like to follow.

“The biggest thing is controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” right guard Sam Cosmi said. “For us, keeping Jayden upright, keeping our ball carriers upright, getting hats on hats, especially in the run game. ... It’s going to be a good game plan.”

Like Philadelphia, Dallas has plenty of talent on the interior defensive line in Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. The Commanders believe facing Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis last week helped prepare them for whatever Williams and Clark throw at them on Sunday.

“Guys like that, they are disruptive,” Croskey-Merritt said. “It’s all about having a plan for guys like that. … We just have to worry about ourselves, go out there and attack.”

Since training camp began, the Commanders have been intent on using Croskey-Merritt in the lead back role, with veteran Rachaad White handling pass-catching duties and rookie Kaytron Allen in short yardage as a change of pace.

Croskey-Merritt added five to 10 pounds of muscle this offseason with the goal of bulking up to better withstand contact. There has been a noticeable difference through one game.

“He’s a stronger person right now from the offseason program,” Quinn said. “The zone game suits him because he’s got the cutback ability. The more reps he gets in, the more times he’s seeing the blocks, the O-line knowing where he is — those are things that just need time on task. I’m pleased with what we’ve seen so far.”

Croskey-Merritt’s performance against Philadelphia wasn’t all pretty, however. After turnovers were an issue during his rookie year, he fumbled again late in the fourth quarter. Fortunately for Washington, right tackle Josh Conerly recovered the ball, but Croskey-Merritt was subbed out in favor of Allen, who handled the remaining snaps of the drive.

“The ball security, that’s definitely the premium for us,” Quinn said. “You’ve heard me talk about it a lot.”

Despite his fumbling issues, the Commanders remain confident in Croskey-Merritt. He feels he has plenty to improve, too.

“I have to work on being better at my fundamentals — just staying on my feet and being the guy that I am,” he said. “That’s something I got to work on and am definitely going to correct going forward.”

Commanders add offensive line depth

The Commanders signed interior offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, adding a proven veteran after converted guard Nick Allegretti struggled at center in the opener.

Patrick, 33, spent training camp with the Giants and lost out to younger option Bryan Hudson. He played six games for Cincinnati last season, starting one.

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