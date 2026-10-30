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Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne suffers foot injury, AP source says

A defensive lineman suffered a significant foot injury at practice; the team ruled him out for Sunday against the Eagles

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Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne suffers foot injury, AP source says
Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne suffers foot injury, AP source says

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne suffered a significant foot injury at practice on Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the injury had not been announced by the team. X-rays showed that it was a “significant” injury, the person said.

Payne’s status for Sunday’s game against the Eagles was downgraded to out on Friday night by the team.

He has started all six of Washington’s games so far this season and has 14 combined tackles with one sack. The nine-year veteran has played 136 games during his career, all of which have been for Washington.

The loss of Payne comes just over a week after the team lost another longtime veteran, star receiver Terry McLaurin, to a torn left patellar tendon.

The Commanders are 1-4-1 headed into their matchup against the Eagles and will now have to play without Payne for the foreseeable future.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here

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