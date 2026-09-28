Commanders have hope after finally forcing a few turnovers in a win over Seattle

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders' outlook went from dire to hopeful pretty quickly.

It's amazing what a few well-timed turnovers can do.

If Washington fans had forgotten, it's hard to blame them. The Commanders had only 10 takeaways all of last season, the second fewest in the NFL. Through the first two weeks in 2026, they had zero. Then an early fumble and two interceptions lifted them to a 33-31 win over defending champion Seattle on Sunday.

“We’ve got a wall, big wall outside of my office for takeaways. For two weeks, it has been empty and devastatingly empty,” coach Dan Quinn said. “To have some that get filled up onto that was a big deal.”

With Jayden Daniels out with an elbow injury, Marcus Mariota stepped in and threw three touchdown passes. Two of those came after turnovers gave Washington a short field. The final turnover led even more directly to a touchdown when Kain Medrano picked off Sam Darnold's pass and returned it 50 yards to the end zone. That gave the Commanders a nine-point lead late in the fourth quarter. They were able to hold on.

After avoiding an 0-3 start, Washington now heads to London to face Indianapolis. After that, the Commanders host the New York Giants. It's certainly possible for Washington to stay afloat until Daniels returns, and Quinn said Monday the star quarterback will practice in some fashion this week.

What's working

The defense is playing well against the run, having allowed 3.8 yards per carry through three games. Opponents have only 10 rushing first downs against Washington so far.

“It was a good win because we had to earn it all the way down to the last drive. Had to earn it," rookie linebacker Sonny Styles said. “Got a lot of bodies down, some guys having to step up all over the place. I think that says a lot about the team.”

What needs help

Scoring touchdowns is only half the battle for the Commanders, who have now twice been hit with crucial penalties during post-TD celebrations. Stefon Diggs cost them a chance to go for a 2-point conversion in the season opener when he jumped into the goal post. On Sunday, Washington was hit with a 15-yard penalty after Medrano's touchdown. That pushed the extra point back, and when it was missed, the vibe of the final few minutes changed dramatically.

“It was a player on the field that was not in uniform, which resulted in the 48-yard extra point and miss of that. And you can imagine my thrill with that,” Quinn said. “So, we had a good discussion about that in the meeting today.”

Stock up

Terry McLaurin had one of his best games since the start of last season, catching six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. He made a nice adjustment to haul in a 30-yard TD pass from Mariota that gave Washington a 14-point lead in the second half.

“I love playing at home, I love hearing the ‘Terry’ chant. So that was unbelievable to see the crowd packed in a rainy game,” McLaurin said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we earned that one, and I think that’s what sets the tone when you earn a win like that.”

Stock down

Some ups and downs are expected for a rookie receiver, and Antonio Williams missed an opportunity when he dropped a deep pass from Mariota in the third quarter.

Injuries

Quinn said LB Leo Chenal had surgery on his neck after a scary injury in the second quarter. LB Frankie Luvu (groin) and TE Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) are expected back at practice this week. RB Rachaad White dealt with a shoulder injury but still had a key run late in the game.

Key numbers

The previous time Washington had three takeaways in a regular-season game was Week 6 in 2023 against Atlanta. The Commanders also had five in a playoff win at Detroit two seasons ago.

Next steps

The Commanders head overseas for a second straight year. They lost to Miami in Spain last season.

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