Commanders hire former NFL head coach Steve Wilks to defensive staff, AP source says

The Washington Commanders have hired Steve Wilks as a part-time assistant defensive coach, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the move had not been announced.

Wilks does not have a game-day role with the team, as he helps with game-planning only. He is not with the team on game days either.

Head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones have been working on the move since the beginning of the season, though Wilks only started last week.

Since his tenure as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, he has been the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2019), San Francisco 49ers (2023) and New York Jets (2025).

The Commanders are 1-4-1 headed into their bye week after a loss on Monday night against the 49ers. They rank 26th in the NFL in yards-per-game allowed.

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