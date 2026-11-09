Commanders must fix repeated errors as they face short week to try and salvage their season

For weeks, coach Dan Quinn has pushed for the Washington Commanders to put together a full game. And now they're running out of time.

After a 20-13 loss to the Rams on Sunday, the Commanders (2-5-1) have a short week to prepare to face the NFC East-leading New York Giants on the road Thursday night. Familiar issues have plagued Washington all season, and Quinn's messaging has been consistent. Now, with Washington's season on the line, a tired refrain must lead to results.

“I’ve seen consistency in different areas with different people of the arrow going up,” Quinn said Monday. “But what I do know is that, like, man, do we have to put all these together. There’s been halves and quarters and good plays and just, man, that’s what I’m looking for the most is consistent football. I talked about a little bit last night of consistency all the way through. We know it wins and that’s really what I’m chasing the most right now.”

The offense stalled during the middle two quarters against the Rams, allowing Los Angeles to take control as the game wore on. That has been a common theme this season.

And once again, an end-of-game sequence — when Washington didn't throw one pass into the end zone on two plays from the Rams 31-yard line — raised questions about coaching and execution.

“I am tired of it and I’m not gonna back off it,” Quinn said of repeating the same message to his team. “Just finding another way to push it, another way to develop it, another way to go after it, because I know that works. And there’s times when I like the phases and how connected we are, but at the end of it, man, ones that could be either self-inflicted ones or just some inconsistent performance, that’s what we have to nail down.”

What’s working

Rush defense. The Rams' duo of Blake Corum and Kyren Williams combined for 26 carries and 103 yards and a touchdown. Los Angeles had to rely on a huge game by star receiver Puka Nacua to score 20 points.

What needs help

Rushing offense. Rachaad White had 28 yards on seven carries, while Austin Ekeler added 16 yards on eight carries. The team's longest run of the day was a 14-yarder by White. With quarterback Jayden Daniels' options in the passing game limited by injuries, the Commanders need a reliable rushing attack.

Stock up

Wide receiver Van Jefferson. With a host of injuries at receiver, Jefferson stepped up with five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. The TD was his first of the season.

Stock down

Offensive coordinator David Blough. The Commanders struggled to move the ball after their opening two drives. After taking a 10-3 lead, Washington punted four times, fumbled once and kicked a field goal — on a drive that netted just 9 yards following a turnover.

Injury report

Cornerback Amik Robertson has an ankle injury, but Quinn said the team is optimistic that he can play Thursday. Wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) was sidelined against the Rams but could return this week — Quinn said Tuesday's practice will be a big day for him.

Key number

3 — The number of games the Commanders sit behind the Giants in the division. It doesn't help that Washington botched the finish of its earlier game against New York this season, resulting in a tie.

Up next

The Commanders hope to beat the Giants this time, instead of just not losing to them.

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