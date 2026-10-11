Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin active after hamstring injury

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is active and set to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

The veteran wideout had been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of Wednesday's and Thursday's practices. He was a limited participant during Friday's practice.

McLaurin did not play during the Commanders' loss to the Colts last Sunday in London after the injury popped up later in the week. He had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown during the team's only win of the season, a Week 3 victory over the Seahawks.

The news is welcome for Washington, which will get back quarterback Jayden Daniels after he missed the past two games with a dislocated elbow. The third-year quarterback will be wearing a protective brace on his left elbow on Sunday.

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