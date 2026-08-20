Commanders to play starters in preseason game vs. Detroit, unsure about Jayden Daniels

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn revealed that “a good amount of starters” will play during Saturday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

“A lot of the guys who sat out for Miami will get an opportunity to get some work for this week,” Quinn said. “All obviously different amounts.”

Almost all of Washington’s starters did not play during last week’s preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins. Rookie linebacker Sonny Styles was one of the few exceptions.

However, Quinn did not commit to playing starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders are dealing with numerous injuries, particularly on the offensive line, which the head coach said will factor into his decision to play the quarterback.

The Commanders’ quarterback room is already without Marcus Mariota, who is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason after suffering an MCL strain in his right knee against the Dolphins.

Washington has not brought in another quarterback since Mariota’s injury. Daniels has been taking reps with both the first- and second-team offenses in practice this week. If Daniels is held out, the Commanders will split time between Sam Hartman and rookie Athan Kaliakmanis under center.

Center Nick Allegretti, who’s missed most of training camp with a calf injury, will not travel with the team. Allegretti briefly returned to practice on Wednesday but left early with calf tightness.

Quinn said the imaging came back clean, though, and the team will evaluate his status on Sunday before determining if he can play during next week’s joint practice with Baltimore.

“There is some (concern),” Quinn said on Allegretti. “Any time you are not getting a lot of reps for a whole training camp, that’s a big deal. Even for a player for as experienced as Nick is, you want time on task to go.”

Mariota and Allegretti are just two of several Commanders players sidelined. Cornerback Trey Amos (ankle), running backs Rachaad White (hamstring) and Jeremy McNichols (quad), linebackers Jordan Magee (shoulder), Odafe Oweh (calf) and K’Lavon Chaisson (knee) all missed Thursday’s practice.

That list doesn’t include left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who will miss significant time after undergoing surgery on a torn triceps, and defensive tackle Johnny Newton, whom Quinn confirmed will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on a torn pectoral muscle.

Perhaps the healthiest position group on the Commanders roster is the wide receivers. It’s also the unit with the most internal competition — and what Quinn is specifically looking forward to watching on Saturday.

“I liked what I saw with some of the receivers from the opening game,” he said. “(Jaylin) Lane was somebody that in the first game I thought had some nice catches, some nice movements. Same with Van (Jefferson).”

Fun return to Detroit

Saturday’s preseason game will mark the first time the Commanders return to Detroit since knocking off the top-seeded Lions 45-31 in the divisional round of the 2024 playoffs.

It’s a memory many Washington players look back on fondly as they make their first trip to Ford Field since that game.

“I just remember that game was back and forth,” tight end John Bates said. “Our offense was hot; their offense was hot. It was one of those things where we felt like they couldn’t stop us. ... Just a great memory (as we go) back to Detroit.”

Cornerback Mike Sainristil, who had two of Washington's four interceptions in that game, believes that game showcased the Commanders’ potential to the rest of the league.

“We knew what the stakes were going in there,” Sainristil said. “The way we were able to come out and perform showed the type of team (we are), that we belong to be there.”

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