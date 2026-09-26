Conner Weigman throws 4 TD passes, runs for 2 scores as No. 25 Houston beats Georgia Southern 42-28

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Conner Weigman threw four touchdown passes and ran for two scores, leading No. 25 Houston to a 42-28 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday in coach Willie Fritz's return to Statesboro.

Fritz, Houston's third-year coach, led the Eagles from 2014-15.

Houston (3-1) scored touchdowns on its first six possessions. In addition to his two rushing scores, Weigman threw TD passes to four receivers, hitting tight end Traville Frederick Jr. along with wide receivers Koby Young, Amare Thomas and Trent Walker. He finished 17 of 22 for 239 yards, and Re'Shaun Sanford II led the Cougars on the ground with 120 yards.

Georgia Southern (1-3) overcame an early 14-0 deficit to briefly tie the game 14-all. Max Johnson fired a 40-yard touchdown strike to Alex Taylor, and Ty Cummings scored on a 2-yard rush after the Eagles used a surprise onside kick to regain possession.

The takeaway

Houston: The Cougars entered the game ranked seventh nationally in total offense and showed no signs of slowing down. Houston amassed 441 total yards, its fourth consecutive week going over 400.

Georgia Southern: Johnson had his best performance of the season, keeping the Eagles in striking distance most of the afternoon. He completed 26 of 38 passes for 284 yards with three touchdowns, lifting Georgia Southern's offense to a solid response after the Eagles just three-second half points last week.

Up next

Houston: Returns to Big 12 Conference action next Saturday at home against UCF.

Georgia Southern: At Coastal Carolina next Saturday for its Sun Belt Conference opener.

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