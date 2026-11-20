EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The whirlwind Kirk Cousins experienced in returning to Minnesota , from leaving Las Vegas in a trade to preparing for the eventual win at Green Bay , won't subside soon.

For a player whose success in the NFL has long been grounded in a meticulous study of the game and a keen attention to detail, the potential for information overload is as high as ever with such a midseason switch. No other quarterback has started for two different teams in consecutive weeks since the statistic was first tracked in the league in 1950.

Because the Raiders have not had their bye week yet and Vikings have, Cousins can also become the first quarterback in NFL history to start 18 regular-season games. There's no time to relax, with Cousins and the Vikings aiming to stay at the top of the historically competitive NFC North division, but there's no reason to be frantic, either.

The 38-year-old learned that long ago from his college coach at Michigan State, Mark Dantonio.

“When things speed up, he would always try to slow down,” Cousins said this week. “That’s always stuck with me whenever life starts to get busy. You actually try to go the opposite direction and slow down. I’ve really simplified life. I’ve got 150 text messages I haven’t responded to. I’ve got my wife handling a lot of things. I’m pretty much just really basic. Just coming to work and going home, and life has actually been really slow and boring in a way by design. There’s a lot of things going on maybe outside, but I kind of have ignorance is bliss and just focus on football.”

The Vikings (7-2) play San Francisco on Sunday night . They'll face not only a 49ers team that leads the NFC at 8-1 but the thin air of mountainous Mexico City, where the NFL will stage the last of nine international games this season. Vikings players have been working out for several weeks in a special altitude chamber built at their practice facility to get their bodies ready for this game, yet another aspect of preparation that Cousins has had to catch up on quickly.

At least Cousins has a fresh perspective on the 49ers. The Raiders lost to them 38-17 just two weeks ago, when Cousins had a season-most three interceptions.

Cousins will land on yet another unique list, this one for quarterbacks to start against the same opponent twice in one season with different teams. Jacoby Brissett did so last week after he jumped from Arizona to Baltimore and split two matchups against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Just nine quarterbacks have experienced this since 1950, according to Sportradar research, with three in two years. Joe Flacco beat Green Bay with Cleveland last year and lost three weeks later with Cincinnati. The other instances this century were Jimmy Clausen (lost to Seattle in 2015 with Chicago and Baltimore) and Kyle Orton (lost to Green Bay in 2011 with Denver and won the subsequent matchup with Kansas City).

The 49ers have a fresh view on Cousins, too, and coach Kyle Shanahan is an expert of sorts, having served as the quarterback's offensive coordinator with Washington during his first two years in the league in 2012-13. But Shanahan dismissed any strategic advantage the 49ers might have from that.

“Kirk plays very consistently. No matter what team he’s on, he’s going to run the scheme of that team and do it at a high level,” Shanahan said. "He did that with the Raiders. He’s done it in one week with Minnesota and I know that’ll continue.”

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