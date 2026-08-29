Cowboys acquire offensive tackle Broderick Jones from Steelers, AP source says

The Dallas Cowboys have acquired offensive tackle Broderick Jones , a 2023 first-round draft pick, from the Pittsburgh Steelers, a person with knowledge of the deal said Saturday.

The deal includes an exchange of draft picks, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither team made any official announcements the day before NFL rosters have to be cut down to 53 players.

Pittsburgh is sending Jones and its fourth-round pick in the 2027 draft to the Cowboys , in exchange for Dallas’ third- and sixth-round picks.

Jones was the 14th overall pick out of Georgia in the 2023 draft. He started 38 of the 45 games he played in three seasons with the Steelers.

The Cowboys have had nagging questions at tackle all of training camp. They need Terence Steele, going into his seventh season, to find the form from earlier in his career and for Tyler Guyton to develop as expected in his third season.

The move for Jones indicates they are concerned on both fronts, and with their depth at tackle since none of the others stood out in camp or preseason games.

Jones missed the final six games last year after an awkward hit to his neck on Nov. 23 against Chicago. He then went on injured reserve and had season-ending fusion surgery that required a lengthy rehab.

When the Steelers declined to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option and selected Arizona State tackle Max Iheanachor with the 21st overall pick in this year’s draft, they sent out an unsubtle hint. They were laying the groundwork to move on from the player they once viewed as a major foundational piece.

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