Cowboys and defensive star Quinnen Williams agree on $105.9 million extension, AP sources say
Cowboys defensive tackle agrees to $105.9M extension; $101M guaranteed prolongs his team tenure
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The Dallas Cowboys and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have agreed on a $105.9 million, three-year extension going into his first full season with the team, two people with knowledge of the deal said Monday.
The contract includes $101 million guaranteed and will be added to the two years on his existing deal, the people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the agreement weren't released.
The lucrative extension could keep Williams with the Cowboys through 2030 after they traded for him during the 2025 season. Dallas gave up one of the two first-round picks acquired in the shocking trade that sent star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just a week before the opener last year.
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
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