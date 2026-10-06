Cowboys guard Tyler Smith nears a return from a thumb injury, and it could be against the Bucs

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Smith cost himself three weeks during the preseason trying to figure out if he could play left guard for the Dallas Cowboys with ligament damage in his left thumb.

Now that the three-time Pro Bowler has missed the required four games on injured reserve following surgery just before the start of the season , the next question is whether Smith can return Thursday night against Tampa Bay (0-4) without a full practice.

“Ultimately, when I feel ready, when the coaches feel like I'm ready, it's boots on the ground and I'm rolling,” said Smith, who was listed as limited for the first two practices of the week.

Smith said the injury happened in a joint practice with New Orleans on Aug. 18, when the Cowboys were at training camp in California.

The 25-year-old continued to practice into September, until finally he was absent for the first practice before the opener against the New York Giants. That's when coach Brian Schottenheimer announced the injury and the plan for surgery.

The Cowboys (2-2) had a walkthrough and a light practice this week coming off a 34-30 victory over the Houston Texans, leaving Smith without much of a chance to test his grip and punch. Both were lacking after the injury, which is what led to the decision for surgery.

“To me, if Tyler feels good that he can go play, then I have no problem,” Schottenheimer said. “It’s more of a comfort level for him than me. All Tyler’s got to do is say, ‘Hey Schotty, I feel good.’ And he’ll be out there.”

T.J. Bass has started all four games in place of Smith, who has been a starter since he arrived as a first-round draft pick in 2022.

As a rookie, Smith was forced to spend the season at left tackle after perennial Pro Bowler Tyron Smith was injured during the preseason. He slid over to left guard during his second year, and he's been so good there, the Cowboys have been hesitant to move the player they consider their best lineman.

For similar reasons, Dallas held out hope that Tyler Smith wouldn't have to miss any time this season after being sidelined a total of four times over the previous three years. The same was true for Smith, until reality set in.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve gone through,” Smith said. “I feel like as football players, we’re all tough. But at the end of the day, you've got to be realistic with yourself. You only get one career. There’s going be millions of dudes who play in the NFL after me or whatever the case may be. Ultimately, this is my one career, and I have to make the best choice for my teammates and myself.”

The next choice is whether to play in primetime against the Buccaneers.

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