Cowboys guard Tyler Smith will miss at least a month with thumb injury that needs surgery

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith will miss at least the first month of the season because of a left thumb injury that needs surgery.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday the three-time Pro Bowler would go on injured reserve, which means he would have to miss at least four games. Smith could be out up to six weeks after surgery that is scheduled for Tuesday, Schottenheimer said.

Smith dealt with ligament damage in his thumb during training camp and continued to practice through last week. He wasn't on the field for practice to start the week leading into the season opener at the New York Giants on Sunday night.

“We can't pinpoint when it happened,” Schottenheimer said. “We made the decision that the best thing is to get in front of this. It's a long season, so let's get this fixed.”

Smith has made the Pro Bowl in each of his three years at left guard. He played left tackle as a rookie first-round pick in 2022 after longtime starter Tyron Smith was injured in training camp and missed most of the season.

T.J. Bass, a fourth-year player with 10 career starts, will fill in for Smith. The Cowboys re-signed Bass as a restricted free agent on a $5.8 million, one-year contract.

Schottenheimer said the timing of Smith's surgery was based on seeing if he could play with the injury.

“When you're an offensive lineman, grip strength and things like that are really important,” Schottenheimer said. “We know he's a quick healer.”

Smith would be eligible to return in Week 5 against Tampa Bay, but that's a short week with a Thursday night game. A more likely season debut would be Oct. 18 at Green Bay.

The injury to Smith is a complication for an offensive line that has been dealing with questions this summer.

There is an open competition at right tackle between Terence Steele, a four-year starter at that position, and Broderick Jones, who was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh on Aug. 29.

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