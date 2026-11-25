ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — If the Dallas Cowboys don't solve a puzzling inability to win consecutive games when NFC East rival Philadelphia visits on Thanksgiving, they'll have to accept that they're probably going to miss the playoffs for the third year in a row.

Star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who would prefer not to waste what could be the second All-Pro season of his career, understands the simplicity of Thursday's outcome.

“In order for us to get into the playoffs, we've got to win back-to-back games because, I mean, it's what you need to do,” said Lamb, who leads the NFL with 88 catches and his second to Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 1,108 yards receiving.

The Cowboys have one winning streak in two seasons under coach Brian Schottenheimer. It was a three-game run last November, capped by a Thanksgiving victory over Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

It's already going to be difficult for Dallas to catch the division-leading New York Giants. Without a .500 record going into the final five games, it won't be realistic.

The first four of those remaining opponents are potential playoff contenders, starting with defending Super Bowl champion Seattle on the road on a Monday night.

Dallas' best chance for a winning streak came after beating the Eagles on the road in late October. Instead, the Cowboys matched the biggest blown fourth-quarter lead in franchise history at 14 points in a 33-30 overtime loss to Arizona at home.

“Absolutely,” quarterback Dak Prescott said when asked if the team was already in playoff mode coming off a victory over Tennessee in which his offense scored on all eight drives. “I think we put ourselves in that position a couple of weeks ago, frankly, right?”

The decimated Eagles are seeking a winning streak, too, after ending a seven-game slide with an upset of Pittsburgh .

Without quarterback Jalen Hurts and plenty of other important pieces, the two-time defending NFC East champions are in an unfamiliar spoiler role. They're not quite ready to concede, either.

“Not (to) look too far ahead, but sometimes it only takes one,” star running back Saquon Barkley said after the win over Steelers. “We've got a great opportunity to go play on Thanksgiving, something we all dream about as kids, against the Dallas Cowboys. Try to keep it going.”

Need to know

Philadelphia (3-7) at Dallas (5-6)

When/where to watch: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. EST, Fox.

Latest odds: Cowboys by 8 1/2.

Against the spread: Eagles 2-8, Cowboys 5-6.

Last week: Eagles beat Steelers 19-16; Cowboys beat Titans 51-30.

Last meeting: Cowboys beat Eagles 38-21 on Oct. 26 in Philadelphia.

Series record: Cowboys lead 76-59.

Matchup to watch

Eagles QB Joe Milton vs. his former team. The first two starts of Milton's career have been the past two games with the Eagles, who signed him off the Dallas practice squad on Oct. 16. That was about the time Philadelphia determined that a diagnosis of blood clots was expected to end Hurts' season. Milton was Prescott's backup last season, but lost that job to Sam Howell in training camp this year. While Milton has completed just 53% of his passes, two completions were big against the Steelers. The first put the Eagles in range for the field goal that gave them a two-score lead with four minutes remaining. The other converted a third down in the final minute and allowed Philadelphia to run out the clock.

Stats and stuff

— Philadelphia is 2-0 against Dallas on Thanksgiving, including the only shutout of the Cowboys in their 58 home games on the holiday. Dallas is on a four-game Thanksgiving winning streak.

— The Eagles have the best road record in the NFL at 31-16 going back to 2021, but are on a three-game skid away from home.

— Prescott has accounted for 10 touchdowns in the past two games. His nine TD passes over two games are a franchise best. The star quarterback added a scoring run to his four touchdown tosses against the Titans.

— Prescott has a 20-game home winning streak against NFC East opponents, tied with Tom Brady (AFC East) for the longest since the 1970 merger.

— Barkley has at least one rushing touchdown in a career-best four consecutive games since returning from a hamstring injury. He didn't have any in his first four games this season.

— Both defenses have stepped up the pressure recently. The Eagles have 11 sacks over their past two games. The Cowboys have 10, matching their game high of five this season each time.

— Philadelphia's Jalen Carter and Quinnen Williams of Dallas each have four forced fumbles. That's tied for the NFL lead among defensive tackles.

— Dallas activated S Jalen Thompson off injured reserve, an indication he will return after missing eight games with a hamstring injury. What impact he can have on a beleaguered secondary will be something to watch.

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