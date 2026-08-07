Cowboys rookie defensive back Caleb Downs is living up to expectations while learning two spots

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Expectations are high for Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive back Caleb Downs, the No. 11 overall draft pick who is being counted on to help overhaul their defense.

Downs's personal goals are even more ambitious.

“That’s for me to know, and y’all to find out,” Downs said.

Downs has shown nothing so far in training camp to indicate he should set a ceiling on those aspirations, demonstrating every bit of the pedigree established during his college career at Alabama and Ohio State . That track record is one of the reasons the Cowboys have been comfortable using the 6-foot, 210-pounder in the slot and at safety.

Downs played both positions in college, but new Dallas defensive coordinator Christian Parker seems to be looking at him as a slot defender first, a role that has taken on greater significance as the NFL has embraced spread offenses.

Quarterback Dak Prescott cited the need for a standout nickel back to counter the use of elite wide receivers in the slot, listing off his top target in CeeDee Lamb and others around the league, including Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks, Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.

“Those guys are moving around, and that’s what makes these offenses great, when you can move these type of guys in and out,” Prescott said. “So if you don’t have a guy that can travel with them, if you don’t have a guy that can match up and play that, you’re putting yourself in a bind. And he not only has to travel and get inside when that guy goes inside, but he also has to stop the run. And so to have a guy that can do that, to be versatile, but more importantly physical, that’s what makes great defenses great.”

Downs is already getting a sense of the position’s demands from daily battles against Lamb, who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in five straight seasons. Coach Brian Schottenheimer recalled how Lamb beat Downs on a play during organized team activities, but the rookie was ready the next time that same route concept was used.

“He’s a young player, he’s a rookie, he’s going to make mistakes,” Schottenheimer said. “But like I said in the spring, I’ll say it again, he doesn’t repeat mistakes, and that is a sign of a young man that understands X’s and O’s in football, and he’s wired the right way.”

Parker has been pleased with Downs’ willingness to learn, particularly as he navigates different positions. It stood out to the 34-year-old Parker, who had success helping young defensive backs thrive in his previous role with the Philadelphia Eagles, during the pre-draft process.

“Curiosity is one thing for young players that you really look for,” Parker said. “They want to know the why behind everything. We give them that up front, the intent behind each thing that we’re trying to do. And so, I think, with him, he has that natural spirit about him for sure.”

Downs, in turn, is able to to put those lessons to immediate use.

“Playing under Kevin Steele, coach (Nick) Saban’s defense, playing under Jim Knowles, and playing under Matt Patricia, I have a lot of defensive knowledge to bank from, and I feel like that allows me to play fast out here,” he said.

“Every day, things slow down just a little bit, and that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

Downs has also shown strong communication skills, which are important as Parker stresses the need to take and receive information as the foundation of a successful defense. Cornerback Cobie Durant said the slot defender serves as a valuable conduit between the linebackers and cornerbacks in relaying and adjusting coverages, putting Downs in a key role.

Those abilities allowed Downs to thrive in two of the most demanding systems in college football. He had six interceptions, a forced fumble, 16 tackles for loss, and 257 total tackles in 44 career games, earning numerous individual honors and winning a national championship after the 2024 season .

The confidence Downs carries from those experiences is what has impressed his fellow Buckeyes alum, safety Malik Hooker.

“You’ve seen Caleb day in and day out lining up against CeeDee, and he gives him his respect, obviously, it ain’t nothing like that,” Hooker said. “But every play he gets a chance to line up against him, he feels like he’s going to win that rep, and that’s the type of mentality we want on this defense. Especially coming from a guy that we’re expecting to play a lot, and not only play a lot, but to be a difference maker in our defense.”

Barnham leaves with possible injury

Rookie LB Jaishawn Barham left practice early Thursday because of an apparent groin injury. A third-round pick out of Michigan, Barham has been a standout early in camp.

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