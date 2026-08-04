Cowboys tight end Princeton Fant will miss season after tearing knee ligaments in practice

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys tight end Princeton Fant is out for the season after sustaining a knee injury in training camp Monday.

Fant tore his ACL and partially tore his MCL, and he will undergo surgery in the coming weeks, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Tuesday. Fant was hurt on a knee-on-knee hit to his left leg after being blocked backward into running back Israel Abanikanda during the Cowboys' first full pads practice.

Fant has appeared in 11 games over three seasons for the Cowboys, playing mostly on special teams, after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2023. He is the cousin of New Orleans Saints tight end Noah Fant.

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